68 tonnes of aid across 4 flights: PM Modi's love for Nepal reflected in swift relief efforts

HT reported on Friday that India was the first country to physically deliver aid to Nepal after the disaster, reinforcing India's " first responder " tag and reflecting its growing record of delivering aid and assistance to disaster-hit countries such as Türkiye and Syria to Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Venezuela.

New Delhi has now rushed more than 68 tonnes of emergency relief supplies to the neighbouring country, delivered across four military flights. The swift aid delivery is a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's focus on the “Neighbourhood First” policy.

India, the first major nation to deliver aid to Nepal after devastating flash floods left over 700 dead and thousands missing, is stepping up its relief efforts.

Why is India considered a 'first responder' in the context of the Nepal floods?

Why is India considered a 'first responder' in the context of the Nepal floods?

What types of relief materials has India sent to Nepal after the flash floods?

What types of relief materials has India sent to Nepal after the flash floods?

Since August 26, India has sent a total of four flights carrying emergency relief material such as temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps, and medicines.

Other countries and international organisations have also pledged or begun providing assistance to Nepal.

HT has accessed details of how governments and global organisations are rallying around the disaster-hit country.

Nepal: By 29 August, more than NRs 5 billion has been collected in the Prime Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund operated by the government for flood victims.

India: India has sent a total of about 68.5 tons of emergency relief supplies across four military flights. On 26 August 2026, an IAF C-130J Hercules airlifted 10 tonnes of emergency relief material such as temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps, and medicines. On 27 August 2026, an IAF C-17 Globemaster airlifted 37.5 tonnes of relief items, including 28.5 tonnes of tents, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps, dewatering pumps, kitchen sets, gensets, 8 tonnes of medicines, and 1 tonne of food items. On 28 August 2026, a C-130J Hercules airlifted a 5-member Indian Army tunnel rescue recce team and a 6-member medical team, and another 10 tonnes of material, including portable gensets, dignity kits, food, water purification tablets, and medicines. The 4th flight carrying 11 tonnes of relief assistance landed in Nepal this morning. It consists of a tunnel technical contingent along with equipment for search & rescue operations; a team of forensics experts for DNA analysis and relief supplies, including blankets, sleeping bags, tarpaulin, plastic sheets & hygiene kits. India's contribution has been announced in physical tonnage rather than a cash figure. Additionally, 16 trucks carrying equipment for a 230-foot Single Lane Modular Steel Bridge have reached Nepal.

China: China has committed to providing both emergency supplies and cash assistance to Nepal. Chinese Ambassador Zhang Maoming has asked Nepal's Finance Ministry to begin the process for receiving these funds, but no confirmed amount has been made public yet. China's offer of a search-and-rescue team was declined by Nepal, which said its own security agencies could manage rescue operations. China’s Ministry of Emergency Management dispatched five tunnel experts to Nepal on 29 August. Two Y-20 transport aircraft of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force carrying 50 tonnes of emergency relief supplies arrived at Tribhuvan International Airport this morning. The supplies include tents, blankets, sleeping bags, hard tack and first-aid kits. It is reported that Nepal has also asked China to supply Bailey bridges.

UAE: The UAE has allocated $10 million in assistance through the UAE Aid Agency, which is coordinating with local authorities and international organisations to ensure relief reaches all affected communities.

UK: The UK has pledged £5 million (approximately $6.8 million) along with emergency responders, to be disbursed through development partners in a coordinated manner. Like China's offer, the UK's search-and-rescue team offer was declined by Nepal.

Australia: Australia has pledged a $5 million assistance package, broken into three parts: $2 million to the World Food Programme (which has already dispatched food rations and logistics support), $2 million to Australian NGOs through the Australian Humanitarian Partnership (for shelter, hygiene kits, blankets, medical and psychosocial support), and $1 million to the Emergency Action Alliance for locally-led recovery efforts. Three Australian humanitarian workers are set to deploy within 48 hours, along with additional consular staff.

South Korea: South Korea has pledged $1 million in humanitarian aid to be channelled through international organisations. Its offer to send a search-and-rescue team was declined by Nepal.

Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka has pledged $1 million in direct financial assistance to support Nepal's relief efforts.

United States of America: The US State Department has committed $500,000 in immediate assistance for flood-affected communities, covering emergency shelter, relief supplies, clean water and hygiene needs - reportedly channelled through a global grant to Catholic Relief Services. The U.S. is also deploying a disaster-response adviser to support the relief effort. Catholic Relief Services, working through implementing partner Caritas Nepal, plans to deliver more than 2.5 metric tons of food supplies, 500 blankets, 500 mosquito nets, and 500 insulating foam sheets for temporary shelter flooring to two school locations in Rasuwa. The first shipment was delivered on 28 August. On 29 August, the U.S. announced that it is providing more than USD 3.6 million worth of humanitarian assistance, including up to three months of emergency food assistance to up to 10,000 flood-affected households.

Canada: Canada has announced C$ 5 million in humanitarian assistance funding to support emergency relief efforts in Nepal.