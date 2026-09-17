HT Morning Brief Sept 17: Russia sanctions bill clears US House, Manoj Jarange ends 20-day fast and more
Here's your quick, 5-minute wrap on top headlines today.
Good morning! Here's your 5-minute wrap on the latest news from across the country, the globe and the world of entertainment and sports.
Russia sanctions bill threatening 100% tariffs on India, China clears US House, awaits Trump’s approval
The US House of Representatives passed a sanctions bill on Russia by a 262-159 margin, which grants the Trump administration the authority to place tariffs of up to 100% on the five top purchasers of Russian oil and gas, which includes India. The bill - officially known as the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 - will also likely target China, Slovakia, Hungary and Azerbaijan. The bill has already passed by an overwhelming margin in the Senate, which means it will now head to President Donald Trump’s desk to be signed into law. Read More
Manoj Jarange ends 20-day fast, vows to resume if govt doesn't ‘fulfil promise’
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil ended his 20-day hunger strike on Thursday after a minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil-led delegation met him and assured action on his demands within three months. He appealed to his supporters gathered in Mumbai after his call for a march to the city as part of his agitation to return home. Read More
First flashpoint since Operation Sindoor: Pak Navy vessel collides with Indian warship in Arabian Sea
Deep Dive
A Pakistan Navy vessel collided with a frontline Indian warship in the Arabian Sea after manoeuvring in an “unprofessional and unsafe” manner, prompting New Delhi to summon Pakistan’s most senior diplomat on Wednesday to lodge a strong protest over the incident. The collision was the first reported incident involving the militaries of the two countries since four days of hostilities in May 2025 (Operation Sindoor), triggered by India’s attacks on terror infrastructure in Pakistan in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack. Read More
Abhishek Sharma storms past Sahibzada Farhan after blistering batting against Afghanistan
India T20I opener Abhishek Sharma has moved up to the number two position in the world in the latest ICC rankings. And in the process, he has gone past an archrival. Yes, it’s Sahibzada Farhan of Pakistan who has been displaced from that position. The left-handed batsman is having a great outing in the ongoing T20I series against Afghanistan. In the first match, he scored a 32-ball 82, and he followed it up with a 39 off 19 balls in the second, and India won both matches comfortably. Read More
Akshay Oberoi quashes reports of Yash's interference leading to Toxic's failure: ‘He just believes in himself’
Kannada star Yash's Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups was one of the most anticipated films of the year. However, upon release, the film failed to strike a chord with audiences and underperformed at the box office. In a recent chat with Kadak on YouTube, Akshay Oberoi, who was also part of the film, reacted to reports suggesting that Yash's alleged interference in the filmmaking contributed to its underperformance. Read More
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Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More