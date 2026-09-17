Tukaram Mundhe broadens offensive, targets medical consumable margins

The Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has written to the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) to cap prices on all medical and surgical consumables in hospitals. FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe. (PTI)

The NPPA is an independent regulator that oversees pricing of drugs and accessibility of medicines at affordable prices.

The FDA’s move follows a survey it conducted across 20-odd hospitals in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune and Sambhaji Nagar in July this year, which revealed a huge price gap between the actual procurement of medical aids and the MRP rates charged to patients. For instance, the FDA found hospital consumables like an IV infusion priced at ₹11.05 but being sold at a printed MRP of ₹325, a price gap of 2,841%. Similarly, a syringe procured at ₹6.75 carried an MRP of ₹57.20 and a catheter procured at ₹29.41 which was being sold at an MRP of ₹310.

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“Similar price gaps were found in the charges levied for basic medical or surgical provisions like oxygen masks, transfusion sets, and syringes, which are an inherent part of hospital procedures. It was not just doubling or tripling of the prices; but an exorbitant and unjustifiable hike” said an FDA official requesting anonymity. “Though we received complaints from patients about being overcharged, we were unable to act against them since these hospitals often charged within the MRP.”

The official added that in the case of scheduled drugs, the prices and margins are fixed at every level—from the stockists, wholesalers and retailers—by the manufacturers as part of the system.

“Hence, we have officially written to the NPPA asking them to cap prices of consumable medical or surgical kits and make them reasonable, like scheduled drugs under the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013.”