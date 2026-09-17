Chennai, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay returned to Chennai on Thursday wrapping up a six-day official visit to London aimed at drawing global capital and accelerating industrial development across the state. TN CM returns to Chennai after London tour

CM Vijay led a state delegation to the UK to attract investments into Tamil Nadu.

Embarking on the UK tour on the night of September 10, the chief minister spearheaded a strategic push to position Tamil Nadu as a premier international hub for advanced manufacturing and technology.

An official release said CM Vijay completed a highly successful official visit to the United Kingdom, securing new investment commitments worth ₹15,300 crore and laying the groundwork for a world-class Motor Sports City in the state.

Accordingly, on September 12, 2026, Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Kumaran Periasamy, met with the chief minister in London to discuss emerging trade opportunities and partnerships under the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement framework.

Fulfilling a Rule 110 announcement made in the State Assembly on September 3, 2026, to establish a Motor Sports City in Tamil Nadu, the CM inspected the iconic Silverstone Motor Racing Circuit.

He reviewed its race control, track facilities, race museum, and advanced safety and operational setups for long-distance racing.

He also flagged off the 2026 Michelin Le Mans Cup race at Silverstone, which featured prominent actor and racing driver Ajith Kumar.

Formalised on September 14, 2026 in London, new MoUs and a Letter of Intent spanning auto components, R&D, renewable energy, power grid equipment, and Global Capability Centers will generate over 10,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The state-owned Guidance TN and senior government officials conducted high-level meetings with 10 leading entities across aerospace, defense, chemicals, logistics, construction, financial services, retail, and legal sectors.

Key outcomes included sourcing agreements for UK retailers with Tamil Nadu textile manufacturers, a planned visit of a UK Aerospace and Defense delegation to Hosur, an upcoming delegation from the Northern England Mayoral Space Authority to Chennai in October, skill development partnerships in financial services, UK-Tamil Nadu trade workshops, and a joint report identifying trade opportunities under the UK-India CETA.

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