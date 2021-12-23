Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / 3,519 new Covid infections and 29 more deaths, reported in Malaysia
world news

3,519 new Covid infections and 29 more deaths, reported in Malaysia

The Malaysian national total of covid infections stands to be 2,728,203, as per the health ministry. 
Some 100 of the new cases were imported, with 3,419 being local transmissions, the data released by the ministry showed.(AP)
Published on Dec 23, 2021 09:48 AM IST
ANI | , Kuala Lumpur

Malaysia reported 3,519 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Wednesday, bringing the national total to 2,728,203, the health ministry said.

Some 100 of the new cases were imported, with 3,419 being local transmissions, the data released by the ministry showed.

Another 29 deaths had been reported, bringing the death toll to 31,221.

About 5,118 patients had been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,647,587.

There are some 49,395 active cases, 338 in intensive care and 186 of them need assisted breathing.

The country reported 177,272 vaccine doses administered on Wednesday alone and some 79.5 percent of the population have received at least one dose and 78.3 percent are fully vaccinated. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus omicron malaysia
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Omicron alert
Ludhiana Blast
Christmas 2021
Online payment rules
PM Modi in Varanasi
PM Modi Covid 19 Meeting
National Farmers Day
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP