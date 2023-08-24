$35K vacations, $58K tuition and more: A peek into the extravagant life of Prince William's son, Prince Louis

The youngest son of Prince William, Prince Louis lives an extravagant life. According to a report by The Sun, Royal expert Ingrid Seward highlighted that the 5-year-old enjoys perks and privileges and lives a luxurious life.

William, the Prince of Wales, sits with his children Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George(AP)

"He[Prince Louis] has the perks and privileges of his position – plus the luxuries - without the fuss and responsibility of ever having to be King himself," shared Seward.

Here is a peek into the extravagant life of Prince Louis

$58,000 annual school fees

Prince Louis studies at the Lambrook School in Berkshire, where the tuition fees is over $58,000 annually. At the school, he gets a world-class education and also gets to participate in various extracurricular activities like scuba diving, golf, podcast production, chess, bee-keeping and songwriting.

Branded Clothes

Prince Louis wears clothes from brands such as Amaia, Lallie London and Trotters. The young boy is often seen wearing shorts as traditionally, children of the royal family do so.

Family vacations

Prince William and Kate Middleton often take Prince Louis to the private island of Mustique in the Caribbean. When the family undertook the trip to celebrate George’s sixth birthday, they stayed in a $35,000-per-week property where they had a butler, chef, housekeeper and gardener for their service.

A $10,000 worth of gift from Prince Harry

Prince Louis was gifted a first-edition copy of AA Milne’s “Winnie the Pooh,” from 1926 by uncle Prince Harry which reportedly costed $10,000. Prince Harry got the inspiration of gifting the book from his mother Princess Diana.

“One of Harry’s happiest childhood memories was being read a bedtime story by his mother. She loved all the old classics and Harry had the brilliant idea of starting a little library of first editions for Louis, Charlotte and George to enjoy as they get older,” an insider had once divulged to the Mirror.

