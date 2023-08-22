‘Classless and stupid’: White House hits back over criticism of Joe Biden for petting a dog during Hawaii visit

US President Joe Biden's visit to Hawaii after the devastating wildfires there that claimed hundreds of lives, has stirred a can of worms. Biden was met with protests from irate locals and survivors of the horrific wildfire disaster. During his visit, Biden was seen petting a dog and the President's actions gave the opposition Republican Party an opportunity to criticise him. US President Joe Biden (C) greets a dog wearing protective boots as he meets with first responders during an operational briefing on response and recovery efforts following wildfires in Lahaina, Hawaii on August 21, 2023. The Bidens are expected to meet with first responders, survivors, and local officials following deadly wildfires in Maui.(AFP)

On Monday, in a criticism of Biden's actions, RNC Research had tweeted: "Biden gets distracted by a dog: "That's some hot ground, man!".

However, in the wake of Biden's criticism for petting the golden retriever while talking to a FEMA worker in Hawaii, the White House has hit back with a statement.

“He’s petting one of the dogs that’s working hard searching for remains so survivors who’ve lost loved ones can have closure,” tweeted White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates.

"This criticism is classless and stupid," added Bates in the tweet.

In the video of Biden while petting the dog, he is heard asking a FEMA worker, "What’s the boss’s name?”. Notably, the president is a dog owner himself.

During his visit, Biden spoke to the people of Lahaina in Hawaii. “May God bless all those we’ve lost, may God find those who we haven’t determined yet, and may God bless you all,” said Biden.