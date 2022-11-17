37 Republicans just tried and failed to block same sex marriage bill
The legislation, sponsored by Democrats Dianne Feinstein and Tammy Baldwin and Republican Susan Collins, would repeal the Defense of Marriage Act.
The Respect for Marriage Act, which would protect the right of same-sex couples to marry passed by a 62-37 procedural vote in the Senate, with 12 Republicans joining all Democrats.
The legislation, sponsored by Democrats Dianne Feinstein and Tammy Baldwin and Republican Susan Collins, would repeal the Defense of Marriage Act that defined marriage as between a man and a woman under federal law and ensure benefits for all married couple. The previous law was struck down by the 2015 Supreme Court ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges, which requires all states to grant and recognize same-sex marriages.
Read more: Keep calm and carry on: Watch cheeky baby elephant interrupts Kenyan journalist
Today’s vote is a big win for Democrats concerned that the conservative-leaning Supreme Court might reconsider Obergefell. Some Republicans argued that the bill is unnecessary and raised doubt on whether the Supreme Court would overturn the ruling.
Read More: What the Same-Sex Marriage Bill in Congress Would and Wouldn’t Do
These are the Republicans who voted against the bill.
Voted Nay
- John Barrasso, Wyoming
- Marsha Blackburn, Tennessee
- John Boozman, Arkansas
- Mike Braun, Indiana
- Bill Cassidy, Louisiana
- John Cornyn, Texas
- Tom Cotton, Arkansas
- Kevin Cramer, North Dakota
- Mike Crapo, Idaho
- Ted Cruz, Texas
- Steve Daines, Montana
- Deb Fischer, Nebraska
- Lindsey Graham, South Carolina
- Chuck Grassley, Iowa
- Bill Hagerty, Tennessee
- Josh Hawley, Missouri
- John Hoeven, North Dakota
- Cindy Hyde-Smith, Mississippi
- Jim Inhofe, Oklahoma
- Ron Johnson, Wisconsin
- John Kennedy, Louisiana
- James Lankford, Oklahoma
- Mike Lee, Utah
- Roger Marshall, Kansas
- Mitch McConnell, Kentucky
- Jerry Moran, Kansas
- Rand Paul, Kentucky
- Jim Risch, Idaho
- Mike Rounds, South Dakota
- Marco Rubio, Florida
- Rick Scott, Florida
- Tim Scott, South Carolina
- Richard Shelby, Alabama
- John Thune, South Dakota
- Pat Toomey, Pennsylvania
- Tommy Tuberville, Alabama
- Roger Wicker, Mississippi
Not Voting
- Ben Sasse, Nebraska