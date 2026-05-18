Four people were killed and eight others injured after a gunman opened fire near the southern Turkish city of Mersin on Monday, according to DHA and IHA news agencies.

4 dead, 8 hurt as gunman opens fire in southern Turkey: reports.(AFP)

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DHA reported that at least two people were killed inside a restaurant when the attacker opened fire, while two others were shot dead elsewhere before the assailant escaped in a car.

The shooting took place north of Tarsus, around 40 km northeast of Mersin, triggering a large-scale police hunt involving helicopters, the agency said.

According to DHA, the suspected shooter was a 17-year-old armed with a shotgun.

The attack comes a month after two separate shootings carried out by teenagers in Turkey. The first left 16 people injured, while the second killed 10 people, most of them schoolchildren.

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