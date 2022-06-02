4 dead, including gunman, in hospital campus shooting in US' Oklahoma

Four people were killed, including a gunman, and multiple others were wounded in a shooting on Wednesday on a hospital campus in Tulsa, Oklahoma, police said.

Officers were still working to clear the St. Francis Hospital campus, the Tulsa Police Department said on Twitter.

Captain Richard Meulenberg told ABC that police received a call about a man with a rifle on the second floor of a building on the medical campus and that "it turned into an active shooter situation".

By the time officers arrived on the scene, "they found a few people have been shot. A couple were dead at that point," Meulenberg said.

"We also found who we believed to be the shooter and still believe to be the shooter, because he had a long rifle and a pistol with him," Meulenberg added.

It was not immediately clear how the suspected gunman died.