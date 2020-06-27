e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 27, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / 4 Rohingya men killed in gunfight with Bangladesh police

4 Rohingya men killed in gunfight with Bangladesh police

The gunfight took place Friday when a team of security officials was searching for the gang leader in a forest near the Rohingya camps at Cox’s Bazar

world Updated: Jun 27, 2020 14:19 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Dhaka
Rohingya refugees walk on a road at the Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.
Rohingya refugees walk on a road at the Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.(REUTERS/For Representative Purposes Only)
         

Four suspected members of a Rohingya group allegedly involved in kidnapping for ransom were killed in a gunfight with Bangladeshi police near the sprawling refugee camps where refugees from Myanmar live, officials said.

The gunfight took place Friday when a team of security officials was searching for the gang leader in a forest near the Rohingya camps at Cox’s Bazar, said police Inspector Pradeep Kumar Das.

Another inspector, Morzina Akhter, said the suspects opened fire at police, sparking the gunfight that led to their deaths. Police also recovered about 40,000 drug pills and locally made guns, he said.

According to authorities and local media reports, the gang led by Abdul Hakim has kidnapped many locals for ransom and killed those whose families failed to pay. It had allegedly abducted at least seven Bangladeshis over the last two months and killed three hostages. Hakim remains at large.

While human rights groups acknowledge there are criminal elements among some of the Rohingya refugees, they have urged authorities to thoroughly investigate such cases.

In March, police fatally shot seven suspected members of a Rohingya gang allegedly involved in drug dealing and human trafficking.

More than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims fled Myanmar into Bangladesh after the Buddhist-majority country’s military launched a crackdown against them in August 2017 in response to an attack by insurgents.(AP) RUP RUP

tags
top news
Nepal Communist Party’s top panel met at PM Oli’s house. He was AWOL
Nepal Communist Party’s top panel met at PM Oli’s house. He was AWOL
ED team at Ahmed Patel’s house in connection with money laundering case
ED team at Ahmed Patel’s house in connection with money laundering case
Delhi govt calls emergency meeting after locust swarms seen in Gurugram
Delhi govt calls emergency meeting after locust swarms seen in Gurugram
5 weapons helped Delhi fight Covid, says CM Kejriwal as he thanks Centre
5 weapons helped Delhi fight Covid, says CM Kejriwal as he thanks Centre
LIVE: Uttar Pradesh registers 607 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
LIVE: Uttar Pradesh registers 607 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
Earthmover used to take Covid-19 patient’s body to crematorium; 2 suspended
Earthmover used to take Covid-19 patient’s body to crematorium; 2 suspended
No better example than Rohit: Atherton explains India opener’s genius
No better example than Rohit: Atherton explains India opener’s genius
HT Salutes: Odia actor Sabyasachi Mishra turns messiah for stranded people
HT Salutes: Odia actor Sabyasachi Mishra turns messiah for stranded people
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In