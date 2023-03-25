4.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Myanmar
The earthquake hit at a depth of 10 km and 106 km North of Burma in Myanmar.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit Myanmar on Saturday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 25-03-2023, 17:33:44 IST, Lat: 22.86 & Long: 96.03, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 106km N of Burma, Myanmar," tweeted NCS.
