4.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Myanmar

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit Myanmar on Saturday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake hit at a depth of 10 km and 106 km North of Burma in Myanmar.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 25-03-2023, 17:33:44 IST, Lat: 22.86 & Long: 96.03, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 106km N of Burma, Myanmar," tweeted NCS.

