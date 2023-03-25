Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
4.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Myanmar

Mar 25, 2023 06:36 PM IST

The earthquake hit at a depth of 10 km and 106 km North of Burma in Myanmar.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit Myanmar on Saturday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 25-03-2023, 17:33:44 IST, Lat: 22.86 & Long: 96.03, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 106km N of Burma, Myanmar," tweeted NCS.

