Around 450 schools in Germany received bomb threat emails on Monday. Following the threat, all students and staff were evacuated, and an investigation has been launched.
As reported by the German local newspaper Bild, police in Freiburg confirmed that they had received reports of alleged bomb threats at various schools, including through the emergency line. As per reports, the threat email went to around 450 schools with a subject line of "Death awaits you."
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An investigation has been launched to identify the sender of the threat.
Recent bomb threats made across Europe
Earlier this month, Europe witnessed a series of major hoax bomb threats which targeted flights, media outlets and schools across multiple countries.
On November 11, around 6,000 schools in Italy, and 700 schools in Scotland and Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, received hoax bomb threats.
Before this, over 50 flights across European countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK and more where hit by hoax bomb threats, causing diversions, emergency landings and in some cases, scrambled fighter jets.
Meanwhile, early November, newsrooms in Ireland and the UK evacuated after receiving threats.
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