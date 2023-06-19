USA is home to some of the richest persons in the world. As per a report by Forbes, 47 out of 50 states in the US are home to atleast one billionaire. Alaska, Delaware and West Virginia are the only states still without a billionaire

Image for representation(Getty Images)

The report says that there are a total of 775 billionaires who reside in the U.S. 60% of this number live in only four states namely California (179), New York (130), Texas (73) and Florida (92).

As compared to a similar report by Forbes in 2019, the number of US states having at least one billionaire went up by three as it was 44 the last time. Alabama, New Hampshire and Vermont are the latest additions to the list. The total wealth of the richest billionaires in each state of USA ( a total of 54 persons due to ties) amounts to $1.5 trillion. The list has Elon Musk who is the world's richest person with a net worth of $230 billion. Jeff Bezos is the richest person in Washington.

The average age of the richest persons of the US states is 73 years. In the list, the youngest billionaire is Walmart heir Lukas Walton of Illinois with 36 years of age. At 93 years of age, Maryland-based Annette Lerner who is the widow of Washington Nationals owner Ted Lerner, is the oldest billionaire in the list.

Interestingly, more than half of the billionaires in the list, made their fortunes in just four industries: finance & investments (9 billionaires), fashion & retail (8 billionaires), food & beverage (6 billionaires) and technology (6 billionaires).

In the list, Google co-founder Larry Page is the richest person in California with a wealth of $105 billion. With $146 billion, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison is the richest person in Hawaii. Warren Buffett who is the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway is the richest person in Nebraska with a estimated worth of $117 billion.

As per Forbes, four of the five richest persons of the world live in USA.