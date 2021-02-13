Home / World News / 5 Afghan police personnel killed in explosion in Afghanistan's Kunar
world news

5 Afghan police personnel killed in explosion in Afghanistan's Kunar

Earlier today, three civilians were wounded in an explosion that targeted a police vehicle in Nangarhar province's Jalalabad.
ANI, Kunar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:50 PM IST
This come in backdrop of continued violence despite the ongoing efforts for peace in the country.(AP)

As many as five Afghan police personnel were killed in an explosion in Afghanistan's Kunar province on Friday night.

"Five police force members, including their commander, were killed in an explosion on their vehicle in Chapa Dara district in Kunar province on Friday night, a provincial council member Din Mohammad said," TOLO News tweeted.

So far, no terrorist group has claimed the responsibility for the blast. This come in backdrop of continued violence despite the ongoing efforts for peace in the country.

Earlier today, three civilians were wounded in an explosion that targeted a police vehicle in Nangarhar province's Jalalabad.

The Nangarhar police reported that the explosion took place in the morning, TOLO News reported.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
afghanistan afghan police
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP