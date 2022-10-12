Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / 5 blasts heard in Russia-occupied Ukraine regions of Kherson, Melitopol: Report

5 blasts heard in Russia-occupied Ukraine regions of Kherson, Melitopol: Report

world news
Published on Oct 12, 2022 11:19 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: According to unofficial information air defence systems were launched.

Russia-Ukraine War: Russia has declared that it will annex four Ukrainian provinces: Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. (File Photo: AP)
Reuters |

Five blasts were heard in the city of Kherson early on Wednesday, Russian media reported, adding that according to unofficial information air defence systems were launched.

Kherson, the administrative centre of the broader Kherson region, was one of the first cities to fall to Russian forces after they launched their invasion in Ukraine in February.

Read more: ‘Millions of people will be grateful’: Zelensky pleads for Ukraine ‘air shield'

Earlier on Wednesday, Ivan Fedorov, the exiled mayor of Russian-controlled Melitopol in the south of the Zaporizhzhia region, said on the Telegram messaging app that there was a powerful explosion in the city.

RIA reported, citing local Russia-installed police, that a device exploded near the city's central market. There were no casualties, RIA reported.

Reuters was not able to immediately verify the reports.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis russia ukraine war
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP