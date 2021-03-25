Home / World News / 50% of Israeli citizens received both shots of Covid-19 vaccine
50% of Israeli citizens received both shots of Covid-19 vaccine

Israel started inoculating its population against the coronavirus on December 20 and the country oversaw one of the most rapid vaccine rollouts of anywhere in the world.
ANI, Tel Aviv
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 02:16 PM IST
According to the health ministry data, the first dose of the vaccine was given to over 5.2 million nationals (55.96 per cent of the population).(AP)

Over 50 per cent of Israeli citizens have received both shots of a coronavirus vaccine, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said on Thursday.

"We have passed the 50 per cent threshold mark of all Israeli citizens who received the second dose of the vaccine. Thanks to all of them, the State of Israel is defeating coronavirus. All that remains is to follow the instructions so that coronavirus does not return," Edelstein said on Twitter.

According to the health ministry data, the first dose of the vaccine was given to over 5.2 million nationals (55.96 per cent of the population) and 4.46 million of them were also administered to the second dose (50.07 per cent of the population).

Israel started inoculating its population against the coronavirus on December 20 and the country oversaw one of the most rapid vaccine rollouts of anywhere in the world. The country is using the vaccine developed by Pfizer.

