5.1 earthquake hits China, Nepal sounds fresh flood alert; Trishuli area evacuated again

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hit Sichuan in China on Friday, prompting another flood alert in Nepal.

Rescuer help women to move through a muddy road following flash floods and a mudslide in Trishuli,, Nepal, August 28. (REUTERS)

The Trishuli area of Nepal is being evacuated again as a heavy flow of water from above has threatened to raise the river's water level, Nepal Police stated.

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The earthquake struck Longchang City in southwest China’s Sichuan Province, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre, ANI reported, citing CGTN.

Meanwhile, Nepal Police issued a fresh alert, stating that a dam on the Tibet side has burst again.

In a post on X, Nepal Police urged security personnel, rescue workers involved in relief and rescue operations, and the general public to remain on immediate alert and move to safe locations or inform others.

Track Nepal floods LIVE updates here.

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{{^usCountry}} The death toll due to the devastating flash flood in Nepal's Rasuwa district rose to 469 on Friday, while 1,545 people were injured and rescued, Nepal Police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The death toll due to the devastating flash flood in Nepal's Rasuwa district rose to 469 on Friday, while 1,545 people were injured and rescued, Nepal Police said. {{/usCountry}}

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According to Nepal Police, the Chitwan district recorded the highest death toll with 178 bodies recovered, followed by 110 in NP East, 44 in Gorkha, 37 in Nuwakot, 33 in Dhading, 28 in Tanahun, 27 in NP West and 12 in Rasuwa.

Nepal foreign minister Shisir Khanal said Thursday that nearly 300 Indian tourists were missing after the flash floods. According to the latest update from the Nepal Tourism Board, 178 Indian nationals remain missing.

Authorities said 826 people were missing in Nepal and another 558 in Tibet.

Nepal says no to foreign rescue teams

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Nepal has reportedly turned down offers from several countries to send search and rescue teams, with the Balen Shah-led government saying its domestic security agencies are capable of handling the operation.

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“The offer for help is natural. Our security agencies are doing the search and rescue operation. For now we don’t require such help,” Lok Bahadur Chhetri, spokesperson for Nepal’s foreign ministry, said, news agency Reuters reported.

The government has received requests from India, China, the US, the UK, Japan, South Korea, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to allow their search and rescue teams to assist in the operation.

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Officials said Nepal has decided to rely on its army, police and other domestic agencies to carry out search and rescue operations.

What caused the floods in Nepal?

The US Geological Survey said a glacial collapse and debris flow led to seismic activity and caused “catastrophic” downstream impacts in Nepal and Tibet. Preliminary reports blamed an earthquake for triggering an avalanche and the floods. The USGS later said the seismic activity came from the glacial collapse.

(With inputs from agencies)

Deep Dive What were the immediate impacts of the recent 5.1 earthquake in Sichuan, China on Nepal? The earthquake prompted a flood alert in Nepal, leading to the evacuation of the Trishuli area due to increased water levels threatening the region. Why has Nepal declined foreign rescue offers after the recent floods? Nepal declined foreign rescue teams based on past experiences, particularly the complications during the 2015 earthquake, and asserted that its domestic agencies are capable of managing the rescue operations. How is Nepal preparing for the potential risks of newly formed lakes after the floods? Nepal is closely monitoring the newly developed lakes, as rapid accumulation of water poses a significant risk of flooding. Authorities have issued alerts urging vigilance and preparation in downstream areas.