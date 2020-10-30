e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 30, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / 6.6 magnitude earthquake in Aegean Sea shakes Turkey, Greece

6.6 magnitude earthquake in Aegean Sea shakes Turkey, Greece

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said Friday’s earthquake was centered in the Aegean at a depth of 16,5 kilometers (10.3 miles) and registered at a 6.6 magnitude.

world Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 18:43 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai
Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai
Istanbul
People work on a collapsed building, in Izmir, Turkey, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, after a strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea has shaken Turkey and Greece. Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said Friday's earthquake was centered in the Aegean at a depth of 16.5 kilometers (10.3 miles) and registered at a 6.6 magnitude.
People work on a collapsed building, in Izmir, Turkey, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, after a strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea has shaken Turkey and Greece. Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said Friday's earthquake was centered in the Aegean at a depth of 16.5 kilometers (10.3 miles) and registered at a 6.6 magnitude.(AP)
         

A strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea has shaken Turkey and Greece.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said Friday’s earthquake was centered in the Aegean at a depth of 16,5 kilometers (10.3 miles) and registered at a 6.6 magnitude.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.9, with an epicenter 13 kilometers north northeast of the Greek island of Samos.

The United States Geological Survey put the magnitude was 7.0.

Turkish broadcasters showed a wrecked building is western Izmir province. The governor said there was no immediate information on casualties and damage.

Turkish media said the earthquake was felt across the regions of Aegean and Marmara, where Istanbul is located. Istanbul’s governor said there were no reports of damage.

The quake was felt across the eastern Greek islands and even in the Greek capita,l Athens. Greek media said the residents of Samos and other islands fled their homes, while some rockfalls were reported. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Both countries reported aftershocks.

tags
top news
Xi Jinping rolls out vision for China in 2035, sparks buzz about his future role
Xi Jinping rolls out vision for China in 2035, sparks buzz about his future role
EC revokes Kamal Nath’s star campaigner status for multiple code violations
EC revokes Kamal Nath’s star campaigner status for multiple code violations
IPL 2020, Live Score: Smith wins toss, Rajasthan Royals bowl against KXIP
IPL 2020, Live Score: Smith wins toss, Rajasthan Royals bowl against KXIP
LeT behind killing of 3 BJP leaders in Kashmir, says senior police official
LeT behind killing of 3 BJP leaders in Kashmir, says senior police official
Bengal boy beaten to death as parents support us, says BJP; cops call it suicide
Bengal boy beaten to death as parents support us, says BJP; cops call it suicide
Truck with 25 tonnes of onion missing for a month, police launch manhunt
Truck with 25 tonnes of onion missing for a month, police launch manhunt
‘Conversion just for marriage’s sake not acceptable’: Allahabad High Court
‘Conversion just for marriage’s sake not acceptable’: Allahabad High Court
BJP workers killed in Kulgam: LeT behind attack, says police; PM Modi condemns
BJP workers killed in Kulgam: LeT behind attack, says police; PM Modi condemns
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In