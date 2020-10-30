6.6 magnitude earthquake in Aegean Sea shakes Turkey, Greece

world

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 18:43 IST

A strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea has shaken Turkey and Greece.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said Friday’s earthquake was centered in the Aegean at a depth of 16,5 kilometers (10.3 miles) and registered at a 6.6 magnitude.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.9, with an epicenter 13 kilometers north northeast of the Greek island of Samos.

The United States Geological Survey put the magnitude was 7.0.

Turkish broadcasters showed a wrecked building is western Izmir province. The governor said there was no immediate information on casualties and damage.

Turkish media said the earthquake was felt across the regions of Aegean and Marmara, where Istanbul is located. Istanbul’s governor said there were no reports of damage.

The quake was felt across the eastern Greek islands and even in the Greek capita,l Athens. Greek media said the residents of Samos and other islands fled their homes, while some rockfalls were reported. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Both countries reported aftershocks.