1 killed, 8 injured in shooting attack in Jerusalem

At least one woman was killed and eight other people were wounded in a shooting attack during rush hour at the entrance to Jerusalem on Thursday, Israel's Magen David Adom ambulance service said.

Israeli security forces take aim during clashes with Palestinian protesters in the Wadi Joz neighbourhood in east Jerusalem(File/ AFP)

"Two terrorists who arrived at the scene in a vehicle armed with weapons fired at civilians at a bus stop, and they were neutralized by security forces and a civilian who were nearby," Israeli police said.

A large number of ambulances and police converged on the scene and police said they were searching the area to make sure there were no other attackers.

The U.S. ambassador to Israel condemned the shooting.

"Abhorrent terrorist attack in Jerusalem this morning. We unequivocally condemn such brutal violence," said Ambassador Jack Lew.

