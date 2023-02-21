Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / 6 killed, 12 injured as Russia shells Ukrainian city during Putin speech

6 killed, 12 injured as Russia shells Ukrainian city during Putin speech

world news
Published on Feb 21, 2023 06:29 PM IST

The southern military command said in a statement that Kherson came under fire as Russian President Vladimir Putin was delivering a speech.

(Representational Image)(REUTERS)
Reuters |

Six civilians were killed and 12 wounded in Russian shelling of a market and public transport stop in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Tuesday, Ukraine's military said.

The southern military command said in a statement that Kherson came under fire as Russian President Vladimir Putin was delivering a speech in which he depicted his country as not being at war with the Ukrainian people.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP