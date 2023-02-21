6 killed, 12 injured as Russia shells Ukrainian city during Putin speech
Published on Feb 21, 2023 06:29 PM IST
The southern military command said in a statement that Kherson came under fire as Russian President Vladimir Putin was delivering a speech.
Reuters |
Six civilians were killed and 12 wounded in Russian shelling of a market and public transport stop in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Tuesday, Ukraine's military said.
The southern military command said in a statement that Kherson came under fire as Russian President Vladimir Putin was delivering a speech in which he depicted his country as not being at war with the Ukrainian people.
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
{{name}}
{{#premiumStory}}{{/items}}
{{name}}
{{#premiumStory}}{{/items}}