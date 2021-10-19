Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / 6 people, including an American, slain at ranch in Costa Rica
world news

6 people, including an American, slain at ranch in Costa Rica

Besides the American, the other five victims are believed to be Costa Rican nationals who were asked to come to the ranch to repair agricultural machinery. Their families lost contact with them Sunday and went to the ranch to look for them.
Authorities said they are still investigating the killings, but that robbery appears to be a possible motive. (Representational Image / REUTERS)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 05:59 AM IST
AP |

Six people, including a US man, were killed in what may have been a robbery at the American’s ranch in Costa Rica, the national detectives’ agency said Monday. The agency identified the American as Steve Sandusky but did not offer a US hometown for him. It said Sandusky was a resident of Costa Rica and owned the ranch in Puntarenas province south of San Jose, the capital. The ranch is about 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) from the nearest public road.

The other five victims are believed to be Costa Rican nationals who Sandusky had asked to come to the ranch to repair agricultural machinery, authorities said. Their families lost contact with them Sunday and went to the ranch to look for them.

The dead include a man, his wife, and their 20-year-old son. The bodies of Sandusky and one other victim had been burned; a third had been doused in fuel but not burned. All appeared to have been shot.

Authorities said they are still investigating the killings, but that robbery appears to be a possible motive because Sandusky’s home was ransacked and a window was broken.

The US embassy said it could not comment on the case because of privacy concerns.

RELATED STORIES

The brutality of the killings shocked Costa Rica, the most peaceful nation in Central America, with a homicide rate of about 11 killings per 100,000 people annually.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
costa rica murder case robbery bid san jose
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Awaiting more information on Covaxin: WHO

China trashes FT report, says it tested spacecraft, not ‘hypersonic missile’

We tested ‘space vehicle’ and not a hypersonic missile, clarifies Chinese govt

Joe Biden administration asks US Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs England, T20 World Cup
Covid-19 Cases
CBSE Board Exams 2022 term 1 datesheet
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bitcoin
Farmer Protest
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP