64% of Americans will not vote for Trump in 2024: Poll Results

ByJahanvi Sharma
Aug 17, 2023 09:40 AM IST

Though Donald Trump enjoys an improved standing among Republicans, the result of the general elections might be shocking for him, warns an AP-NORC poll.

After every new allegation, Donald Trump, Former U.S. President has boasted of his standing among the Republicans, indicating his improvement.

These percentages amount to a whopping 64% of Americans who would not vote for Trump in 2024.
However, according to a new poll from the Associated Press- NORC Centre for Public Affairs Research, about 63% of Republicans say they don't want the former president to run for office again.

This percentage is slightly up from the earlier 55% who said the same in April when Trump began facing criminal charges.

The survey results clearly indicate that while Trump basks in Republican support, the real general elections arena might appear a tough fight for him, with many Americans standing strongly against him.

74% of Americans, mostly Republicans, say they would support him in November 2024. However, 53% of them would definitely NOT support him if he is the nominee. Another 11% say they would probably not support him in November 2024.

These findings reinforce the arguments of Trump's rivals who laud his tenure as president and are positive for the Republican nomination but warn that he can't win in a general election when he must compete for votes beyond the Republican base.

The social network posts seems to be agreeing with the AP poll:

In 2016, he lost the popular vote campaign, attaining the presidency by only winning a majority in the Electoral College.

However, in 2020 he lost to Democrat Joe Biden by an even larger margin of 7 million votes. He falsely attributes the defeat to widespread voter fraud.

