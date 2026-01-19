645 minority-related incidents in Bangladesh in 2025, 71 were communal, says Yunus govt

The Bangladesh interim government led by Muhammad Yunus on Monday released official data detailing incidents involving minority communities and the broader law-and-order situation in the country during 2025. Bangladesh records 645 minority-related incidents in 2025, police review shows (File photo/PTI)

According to the report, based on police records, 645 incidents involving minority communities were recorded last year across Bangladesh.

The year-long review of official police records from January to December 2025, shared by Chief Adviser Mohammad Yunus on social media, stated that 645 incidents were compiled from verified First Information Reports, General Diaries, charge sheets and investigation updates across Bangladesh.

Communal vs non-communal cases The statement said incidents classified as communal largely involved vandalism or desecration of religious sites and idols, along with a limited number of other offences.

“The findings show that 71 incidents were identified as having communal elements, while 574 incidents were assessed as non-communal in nature,” the Chief Adviser’s said in a statement posted on X.

“Communal incidents primarily involved vandalism or desecration of religious sites and idols, along with a small number of other offences. In contrast, the majority of incidents affecting minority individuals or properties arose from criminal activity unrelated to religion, including neighbourhood disputes, land conflicts, political rivalries, theft, sexual violence, and cases linked to prior personal enmity,” it said.

Police action and ongoing probe The report also pointed to what it described as active police engagement in many of the cases.

“The report also documents significant police engagement. Hundreds of cases were formally registered, arrests were made in many incidents, and investigations are ongoing in others. This reflects an institutional commitment to addressing crime and maintaining public order, particularly in sensitive cases involving religious sites or communal concerns,” the statement said.

The interim government said the data was released to present a clear picture of crime trends and “Bangladesh remains committed to confronting crime with transparency, accuracy, and resolve,” it added.

Highlighting the importance of classification, it said, “This distinction is important. While all crimes are serious and demand accountability, the data demonstrates that most incidents involving minority victims were not driven by communal hostility, but by broader criminal and social factors that affect citizens across religious and ethnic lines. Accurate classification helps prevent misinformation and supports more effective law-enforcement responses.”

Law and order challenges At the same time, the Dhaka government acknowledged that the country continues to face serious law-and-order challenges at the national level.

“Bangladesh is a country of Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, Christians, and people of other beliefs, all of whom are citizens with equal rights. Ensuring safety and justice for every community is not only a constitutional obligation but a moral one. Protecting places of worship, preventing incitement, responding quickly to criminal acts, and distinguishing facts from rumour are essential to preserving social harmony,” it said.

The government said the report was not meant to downplay concerns. “This report is presented in the spirit of transparency and accountability. It does not deny challenges, nor does it claim perfection,” the statement said.

India's concerns over minority safety India has repeatedly flagged concerns over violence against minorities in Bangladesh. In December last year, external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal condemned the killing of a Hindu youth in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh city and said those responsible must be brought to justice.

Referring to independent sources, Jaiswal had said that over 2,900 incidents of violence against minorities – including killings, arson and land grabbing – were recorded during the tenure of the interim government, adding that such incidents “cannot be brushed aside as mere media exaggeration or dismissed as political violence.”