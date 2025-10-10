Magnitude 7.4 earthquake rocks Philippines, tsunami warning issued

7.4 magnitude earthquake rocks Mindanao in Philippines
An earthquake measuring 7.4 on Richter scale has hit Mindanao in Philippines. A tsunami warning has been issued and authorities have also warned of possible aftershocks in the aftermath of the string earthquake.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Israel Hamas Peace Plan Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Israel Hamas Peace Plan Liveon Hindustan Times.