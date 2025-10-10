Search
Fri, Oct 10, 2025
Magnitude 7.4 earthquake rocks Philippines, tsunami warning issued

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Oct 10, 2025 07:43 am IST

7.4 magnitude earthquake rocks Mindanao in Philippines

An earthquake measuring 7.4 on Richter scale has hit Mindanao in Philippines. A tsunami warning has been issued and authorities have also warned of possible aftershocks in the aftermath of the string earthquake.

A tsunami warning has been issued after a strong earthquake jolted Mindanao in Philippines (Representational)

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Israel Hamas Peace Plan Liveon Hindustan Times.
