Davao earthquake: Could the US coast get tsunami after 7.6 quake off Philippines coast?

A 7.6 magnitude earthquake hit Mindanao in Philippines prompting tsunami warnings. The quake occurred at a depth of 62 km (38.53 miles) the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. Authorities warned of possible aftershocks after the string earthquake. A tsunami warning has been issued for the Philippines after the earthquake. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

However, the US coast does not appear to be in any danger of a tsunami for now. The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center said on X “Tsunami Info Stmt: M7.4 Mindanao Philippine Islands 1844PDT Oct 9: Tsunami NOT expected; CA,OR,WA,BC,and AK.” The post mentioned California, Oregon, Washington, and Alaska in the US, and British Columbia in Canada.

Thus, US coasts are safe from the treat of a tsunami.

What to know about Philippines earthquake

The Phivolcs agency warned of damage and aftershocks after the strong offshore quake, which struck in waters off Manay town in Davao Oriental in the Mindanao region. It said the quake happened at a depth of 10 km (6 miles).

The agency warned people living in coastal towns in the central and southern Philippines to immediately evacuate to higher ground or move further inland.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

Phivolcs said wave heights of up to more than one meter above normal tides could be expected in the next two hours. The tsunami threat was widened to parts of Indonesia and Palau. The U.S. Tsunami Warning System also issued a tsunami threat, saying hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts located within 300 km (186 miles) of the earthquake's epicenter.

Last week, the Cebu province of Philippines saw a 6.9 magnitude earthquake that killed at least 74 people and left many injured. It also destroyed the centuries-old Parish of Saint Peter the Apostle in Bantayan, which crumbled due to the impact of the tremors.

One of the world’s most disaster-prone countries, the Philippines is often hit by earthquakes and volcanic eruptions because of its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of seismic faults around the ocean. The archipelago also is lashed by about 20 typhoons and storms each year, making disaster response a major task of the government and volunteer groups.

