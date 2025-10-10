Philippines earthquake live updates: Hazardous tsunami waves likely within 300 km of epicenter over the next two hours
Philippines earthquake live updates: A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.5 struck Philippines' Mindanao region on Friday, the country's seismology agency reported. The quake occurred at a depth of 20 km (12 miles) triggered a tsunami warning and swift evacuation advisory for nearby coastal areas. An advisory from the Phivolcs agency said that “life threatening wave heights” are expected withing 300 km of the epicenter in next two hours. ...Read More
The tsunami threat was later extended to parts of Indonesia and Palau. Indonesia issued a warning for North Sulawesi and Papua, with waves expected to be of lesser height.
The Philippines seismology agency has strongly advised residents of coastal towns in central and southern parts of the country to immediately move to higher ground. “People in coastal towns must evacuate immediately to safer locations,” the agency said.
- The earthquake struck Mindanao at 58 km (36 miles) depth, initially reported as magnitude 7.6 before being revised to 7.5, by Phivolcs agency.
- Hazardous tsunami waves are possible within 300 km (186 miles) of the epicenter, according to the US Tsunami Warning System.
- Tsunami threat now extends to parts of Indonesia and Palau, AP reported.
- Authorities have warned of potential aftershocks and structural damage in Davao Oriental and neighboring provinces.
- Emergency teams have been deployed, and residents are urged to stay tuned to official announcements and avoid returning to low-lying areas until further notice.
Philippines earthquake live updates: Indonesia has also issued a tsunami alert for North Sulawesi and Papua, warning of waves up to 50 centimeters (20 inches), according to the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency on X.
The warning comes after a powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck the Mindanao region of the Philippines.
Philippines earthquake live updates: One-metre waves are forecast on the Pacific coast over the next two hours, and coastal residents are strongly advised to evacuate to higher ground or move further inland.
Philippines earthquake live updates: Philippines President Marcos has directed concerned agencies and the military to carry out evacuations in coastal areas. Authorities are working round the clock to ensure help reaches everyone in need, Reuters reported.
Philippines earthquake live updates: Philippines President Marcos is now on the ground assessing the situation after the magnitude 7.6 earthquake, ensuring that all residents are safe, Reuters reported.
Philippines earthquake live updates: Phivolcs forecasts the first tsunami waves to arrive between 09:43:54 and 11:43:54 (PST) on Oct 10, 2025, with waves continuing for hours. Destructive, life-threatening waves are expected, an advisory said
Coastal residents are strongly advised to evacuate to higher ground or move inland. Boat owners should secure vessels in harbors or remain in deep offshore waters until further notice.
Philippines earthquake live updates: An offshore earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck near Manay town, Davao Oriental, on Friday at a depth of 10 km (6 miles). Phivolcs issued a tsunami warning and urged coastal residents in central and southern Philippines to evacuate to higher ground.
The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre put the magnitude at 7.4, the magnitude was later revised to 7.6.
No immediate damage has been reported.
Philippines earthquake live updates: Tsunami threat from Friday’s Mindanao earthquake now extends to parts of Indonesia and Palau, AP reported.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Honolulu said hazardous waves were possible within 300 kilometers (186 miles) of the epicenter.
It also said that waves up to 3 meters (10 feet) above normal tides were possible on some Philippine coasts near the epicenter. Smaller waves were possible in Indonesia and Palau.