Philippines earthquake live updates: Hazardous tsunami waves likely within 300 km of epicenter over the next two hours

Philippines earthquake live updates: Students gathering outside the school buildings after an earthquake in Davao de Oro, Mindanao. A powerful magnitude-7.4 earthquake struck off the southern Philippines on October 10, triggering warnings of a "destructive tsunami" on the country's Pacific coast within hours.

Philippines earthquake live updates: A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.5 struck Philippines' Mindanao region on Friday, the country's seismology agency reported. The quake occurred at a depth of 20 km (12 miles) triggered a tsunami warning and swift evacuation advisory for nearby coastal areas. An advisory from the Phivolcs agency said that “life threatening wave heights” are expected withing 300 km of the epicenter in next two hours. ...Read More

The tsunami threat was later extended to parts of Indonesia and Palau. Indonesia issued a warning for North Sulawesi and Papua, with waves expected to be of lesser height.

The Philippines seismology agency has strongly advised residents of coastal towns in central and southern parts of the country to immediately move to higher ground. “People in coastal towns must evacuate immediately to safer locations,” the agency said.

Philippines earthquake and Tsunami warning latest updates: 5 points

- The earthquake struck Mindanao at 58 km (36 miles) depth, initially reported as magnitude 7.6 before being revised to 7.5, by Phivolcs agency.

- The Philippines Seismology Agency has issued a tsunami warning, advising coastal residents in central and southern Philippines to evacuate immediately.

- Hazardous tsunami waves are possible within 300 km (186 miles) of the epicenter, according to the US Tsunami Warning System.

- Tsunami threat now extends to parts of Indonesia and Palau, AP reported.

- Authorities have warned of potential aftershocks and structural damage in Davao Oriental and neighboring provinces.

- Emergency teams have been deployed, and residents are urged to stay tuned to official announcements and avoid returning to low-lying areas until further notice.