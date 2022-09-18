Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
7.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Taiwan, tsunami warning issued in Japan

world news
Published on Sep 18, 2022 12:46 PM IST

Taiwan Earthquake: The quake hit at 2:44 pm (0644 GMT) about 50 kilometres (30 miles) north of the city of Taitung at a depth of 10 kilometres, the USGS said.

Taiwan Earthquake: The quake hit at 2:44 pm (0644 GMT) about 50 kilometres (30 miles) north. (Representative Image/HT)
AFP |

A 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan's southeastern coast on Sunday, the US Geological Survey said, prompting Japan to issue a tsunami warning.

The quake hit at 2:44 pm (0644 GMT) about 50 kilometres (30 miles) north of the city of Taitung at a depth of 10 kilometres, the USGS said.

