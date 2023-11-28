Who is 85-year-old Yaffa Adar released by Hamas in hostage deal with Israel?

Yaffa Adar, 85, was one of the first Israeli hostages freed by Palestine's Hamas militant group as a part of a ceasefire with Israel. Adar's video, of being abducted by Hamas gunmen on a golf cart, went viral on social media. Hamas' militants transport Yaffa Adar, 85, an Israeli civilian kidnapped from Nir Oz, into the Gaza strip. (AP)

Adar's images of sitting in a golf cart in a pink blanket surrounded by Hamas gunmen became a symbol of the crises relating to hostages taken in by the militant group for many. She is a resident of Nir Oz kibbutz.

The Guardian reported that Adar is the mother of three children and has eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. One of her grandchildren, 38-year-old Tamir Adar, continues to remain in captivity of Hamas.

Hamas released a total of 69 hostages, while Israel released 150 Palestinian prisoners in a four-day truce since Friday. The cease-fire has been extended for another two days. This is the first time that a truce has been announced since the war began on October 7.

Yaffa's granddaughter Adriana Adar shared her pictures on social media and wrote, “Grandma is here, healthy and beautiful. Thank you people of Israel. Thank you to everyone who supported us. It’s the first drop in the sea, we are waiting for you Tamir Adar, waiting for everyone! All of them! Right now, right now!!”

Speaking to Reuters, after her grandmother was released, Adva Adar said that Yaffa was deaf and she is sad. However, in captivity, she thought of her family a lot. “It helped her survive. She could hear the voices of the great-grandchildren calling her and it gave her a lot of power.”

Adva added that Yaffa was worried for her grandson Tamir. “She gives us a lot of motivation to keep fighting for the other hostages. She really wants to be a part of this fight to bring them all back home. She is all in. Just wants to know how can she be a part and help.”

Hamas entered Israeli towns using motor gliders, boats and trucks killing and taking civilians and Israeli soldiers hostage. Israel employed counteroffensive and ground invasions to rid the Gaza Strip, which hosts 2.2 million Palestinians, of the militant group. Over 16,000 people — 15,000 Palestinians and 1,200 Israelis — have died since the war began.

Soon after Yaffa was taken by Hamas, speaking to Reuters, Adva said that her grandmother texted them that terrorists were shooting and shouting on the roads.

“I can't even start to understand how people think it makes sense to kidnap an 85-year-old lady, kidnap babies, kidnap kids. It's not human. She's a strong lady. And you can see there, she's sitting trying to show them, she's not afraid and she's not hurt. And if they will take her, they will take her with her pride,” she had said.