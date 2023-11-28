Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Antony Blinken to visit Israel again this week, announces US

Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: The war between Israel and Hamas entered its 53rd day on Tuesday, with a ceasefire currently being observed by the two sides. The truce, which came into effect on November 24, was extended by 48 hours on Monday, which was to be the last day of the ceasefire under the original agreement between the Israeli government and Hamas, the Islamist group that rules the Palestinian enclave of Gaza. Palestinians walk among the rubble, as they inspect houses destroyed in Israeli strikes during the conflict, amid the temporary truce between Hamas and Israel, at Khan Younis refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip November 27, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

According to Times of Israel, Hamas has freed 69 hostages, including 50 Israelis, since Friday, when the lull in fighting came into effect; Israel, on the other hand, has set free as many as 150 Palestinians, mostly women and underage males.

The ongoing truce marks the first break in the war that began on October 7.