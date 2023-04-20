Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
9 Pakistani hajj pilgrims killed in road accident in Saudi Arabia: Report

Apr 20, 2023 07:15 AM IST

As per details, nine Pakistani citizens died while five others sustained injuries in the road accident.

At least nine Pakistani Umrah pilgrims including women and children have lost their lives in a road accident in Saudi Arabia, Pakistan-based ARY News reported on Wednesday night.

The Pakistani pilgrims were travelling to Riyadh from Medina after performing Umrah when they met with an unfortunate accident near the Al-Qasim area, as per ARY News.

The victims are said to be the residents of Nankana Sahib's neighbouring villages Islamnagar and Chak 18. They were in Saudi Arabia on visit visas.

Recently, at least 20 Umrah pilgrims were killed and 29 injured after a bus crashed southwest of Saudi Arabia, Dubai-based Gulf News reported.

The bus hit a bridge, tipped over, and caught fire.

The accident, which occurred due to a brake failure, took place on the road joining Asir province and the city of Abha, Gulf News reported.

The victims were on their way to Mecca to conduct Umrah.

