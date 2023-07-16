A different dimension? Bizarre video showing woman ‘frozen in time’ goes viral

A bizarre TikTok video showing an unidentified woman seemingly frozen in time has gone viral. The eerie footage, posted by TikTok user unknown1575489, shows the woman, dressed in white pants and a black long-sleeve, “frozen” in place as she walked down the sidewalk. Her legs look as though she had been walking, with her arm hanging. “She was like that for a minute before,” reads the text on the footage.

A creepy TikTok video showing an unidentified woman seemingly frozen in time has gone viral (unknown1575489/TikTok)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stunned TikTokers reacted to the video, with one of them saying, “Sometimes I think we've slipped into a different dimension”. One user said, “We need her perspective on this what was that even ?!” While one said, “It could be epilepsy, as I knew someone who would freeze like that then just carry on like nothing happened,” another noted, “It could be epilepsy, as I knew someone who would freeze like that then just carry on like nothing happened”. “It could be epilepsy, as I knew someone who would freeze like that then just carry on like nothing happened,” said one user.

According to Inside Science, optical illusions often “fool our brains.” Citing an example, the website says, “If you put a bike-spokes radial pattern behind two identical, straight horizontal lines, the lines will look warped, even though they are actually straight. When your brain sees the radial pattern, it focuses on the point in the middle, as if you’re traveling towards it. Your brain then thinks the two parallel lines are approaching you, so it makes them look larger as they approach the center of the radial pattern, making the lines look bent.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to a study in the Journal of Neuroscience, an illusion occurs “because the neural pathways that feed into the visual cortex get themselves tied up in knots, creating “feedback” loops that supplement the external stimuli seen by the eyes.” The visual cortex is the part of the brain that processes visual information. It is stimulated by a pathway of neurons that originates in the eyes.