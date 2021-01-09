IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets
A photo illustration shows the suspended Twitter account of U.S. President Donald Trump on a smartphone at the White House briefing room in Washington, U.S., January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/Illustration(REUTERS)
A photo illustration shows the suspended Twitter account of U.S. President Donald Trump on a smartphone at the White House briefing room in Washington, U.S., January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/Illustration(REUTERS)
world news

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The provocative handle was given birth by a New York real estate tycoon who used it to help him become the 45th US president. It began with a May 4, 2009, tweet promoting Donald Trump's upcoming appearance on David Letterman's show.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 09:53 AM IST

@realDonaldTrump, the Twitter feed that grew from the random musings of a reality TV star into the cudgel of an American president, died Friday. It was not quite 12 years old.

The provocative handle was given birth by a New York real estate tycoon who used it to help him become the 45th US president. It began with a May 4, 2009, tweet promoting Donald Trump's upcoming appearance on David Letterman's show.

It died more than 57,000 tweets later, with Trump using some of his final postings on the powerful platform to commiserate with a pro-Trump mob that besieged the halls of Congress as lawmakers were set to certify his defeat.

The account met its demise when Twitter announced Friday it was pulling the plug permanently on @realDonaldTrump, citing concern that Trump would use it for “further incitement of violence.” Trump retorted that he'd be "building out our own platform in the near future. We will not be SILENCED!"

Trump, a novice politician but seasoned salesman, realized the power of social media in ways that few other politicians did. And he wielded it with never-before-seen power to diminish his opponents, shape elections and mold reality — at least in the eyes of his supporters.

Early on, @realDonaldTrump seemed innocent enough. Its owner, who had prolific experience in marketing casinos, real estate and even Oreos, used the platform mostly to promote his books, media appearances and give friendly plugs to friends.

But as Trump began seriously toying with a White House run, it became a tool to scorch opponents and give shape to his nationalist, “America First” philosophy.

He deployed its venom equally, whether insulting celebrity enemies (Rosie O’Donnell was “crude, rude, obnoxious and dumb”) or entire countries (Britain is “trying hard to disguise their massive Muslim problem”).

Peter Costanzo, then an online marketing director for the publishing company putting out Trump’s book, “Think Like a Champion,” helped bring Trump to the platform.

Twitter was still in its infancy at the time. But Costanzo, who later came to work for The Associated Press, saw the then-140-character-per-message platform as a new tool that the real estate mogul could use to boost sales and reach a broader audience.

Costanzo was given seven minutes to make his pitch to Trump — “Not five minutes, not 10,” he recalled in a 2016 interview.

Trump liked what he heard.

“I said, ‘Let’s call you @realDonaldTrump — you’re the real Donald Trump,’” recalled Costanzo. “He thought about it for a minute and said: ‘I like it. Let’s do it.’”

Other than Trump’s family, no one seemed off limits from his Twitter wrath. Trump attacked Senate Republicans, Senate Democrats, 2016 political rivals, current administration staffers, former administration staffers, the Republican Party and cable networks.

@realDonaldTrump was prolific: On days when its owner was particularly agitated, such as in the midst of impeachment proceedings, it pushed out more than 100 tweets.

In its most popular tweet, on Oct. 2, 2020, @realDonaldTrump announced that Trump and first lady Melania Trump had contracted the coronavirus. The post got 1.8 million likes and nearly 400,000 retweets, according to Factba.se., which tracks the president’s social media habits and commentary.

The account was used to announce firings. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson learned of his ouster in a tweet.

The account threatened adversaries in the most colorful terms. Before Trump “fell in love” with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un through secretly exchanged letters, Trump used Twitter to dub him “rocket man” and vowed to respond with “fire and fury” if the authoritarian dared attack the United States.

@realDonaldTrump frequently spread misleading, false and malicious assertions, such as the baseless ideas that protesters at Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings were paid by the liberal philanthropist George Soros and that November’s election was beset by voter fraud.

Trump often tweeted well past midnight and before dawn, a cathartic outlet for grievances (Witch hunt! Crooked Hillary, Russia, Russia, Russia, FAKE NEWS, and so on.) For the most part, @realDonaldTrump and its 280-character posts effectively allowed Trump to work around the Washington media establishment and amplify the message of allies.

Sometimes @realDonaldTrump stumbled. Trump deleted 1,166 tweets and, in his final months on the platform, had 471 tweets flagged by Twitter for misinformation, according to Factba.se.

In one of his most memorable Twitter stumbles, Trump in May 2017 sent (and later deleted) a cryptic post-midnight tweet that read “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.”

The gibberish set the Twitterverse afire with speculation. Theories included that the tweeter-in-chief had fallen asleep mid-message and that the man who once bragged of having “the best words” was adding a new word to the lexicon to properly describe collusion between Democrats and the press.

The mystery was never solved.

Sam Nunberg, a longtime — and now former — Trump adviser, said that in the summer of 2011, after Trump announced he wasn’t running in 2012 but wanted to remain relevant, his team decided to start using social media to boost his profile.

They chose to focus on Twitter, where he already had an account and several hundred thousand followers. Nunberg remembers sending Trump daily reports on his follower growth. Trump would sometimes hand it back with hand-written notes — “Why not more?” “Why so slow?”

They celebrated when they hit the million mark.

“Twitter definitely played a pivotal role in building Donald Trump as a political figure within Republican politics and he also greatly enjoyed it,” said Nunberg. “Remember he used to say: ‘I wanted to own a newspaper. This is great, it’s like a newspaper without the losses.’”

Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., took to Twitter shortly after the platform banned @realDonaldTrump to note that it continues to allow Iran’s supreme leader “and numerous other dictatorial regimes” to use the platform, but cannot abide his father.

“Mao would be proud,” Trump Jr. scoffed.

In the end, @realDonaldTrump offered an in-the-moment peek into Trump's state of mind over more than a decade, a period in which the “Apprentice” TV star transformed into the 45th American president.

Down the road, when historians look for a glimpse into Trump thoughts on the issues of his time -- anything from actress Kristen Stewart's treatment of co-star Robert Pattinson to the president's views on Russian meddling in the 2016 election — the first stop may inevitably be one of the many digital archives that have preserved the tweets of @realDonaldTrump.

With Trump, whatever the topic, there's always a tweet for that.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
donald trump

Related Stories

US President Donald Trump(AFP)
US President Donald Trump(AFP)
world news

Twitter suspends Trump's campaign account @TeamTrump for violating its rules

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 09:02 AM IST
Twitter said accounts used by Trump to try to get around the ban could face permanent suspension as well under its "ban evasion" policies.
READ FULL STORY
Donald Trump accused Twitter of conspiring with his political enemies(AP File Photo)
Donald Trump accused Twitter of conspiring with his political enemies(AP File Photo)
world news

'Conspiring to silence me': Trump after Twitter permanently suspends his account

AFP
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 08:04 AM IST
The post was swiftly deleted by Twitter. Apparently expecting such a move, Trump also put out his comments as a statement through the White House press office.
READ FULL STORY
US President Donald Trump(AP File Photo)
US President Donald Trump(AP File Photo)
world news

Twitter permanently suspends Donald Trump's account

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 06:06 AM IST
Twitter announced the ban two days after Trump was initially suspended for posting a series of tweets that misled users about the presidential election results, and appeared to encourage violent rioters who had mobbed the US Capitol.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Head of Pontianak Basarnas, Yopi, gives a speech during a conference after Sriwijaya Air Flight SJ182 lost contact after taking off, according to local media at Supadio Airport, Kubu Raya, West Kalimantan Province, Indonesia,(Reuters)
Head of Pontianak Basarnas, Yopi, gives a speech during a conference after Sriwijaya Air Flight SJ182 lost contact after taking off, according to local media at Supadio Airport, Kubu Raya, West Kalimantan Province, Indonesia,(Reuters)
world news

62 passengers, crew aboard Indonesia plane suspected to have crashed

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 07:07 PM IST
Indonesian Transport Minister Budi Karya told a news conference that 62 people had been aboard, including 12 crew. Another official had said earlier there were 56 passengers and six crew.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Some of the Republicans have also indicated that they would consider the article of impeachment against President Donald Trump.(AP)
Some of the Republicans have also indicated that they would consider the article of impeachment against President Donald Trump.(AP)
world news

US lawmakers argue why Trump must be removed with only a few days left in office

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 06:55 PM IST
The progressive caucus of Congressional Democrats has been at the forefront of the demand to remove Trump for allegedly inciting his aggressive supporters on Wednesday to storm the Capitol.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a virtual news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic, at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain January 7, 2021. Tolga Akmen/Pool via REUTERS(REUTERS)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a virtual news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic, at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain January 7, 2021. Tolga Akmen/Pool via REUTERS(REUTERS)
world news

UK rolls out 'Act like you’ve got it' drive amid 'alarming' Covid-19 spike

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 06:28 PM IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson took to social media to urge people to strictly follow the stay-at-home lockdown as the disease continues to spread at an “alarming rate”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks to reporters a day after supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump occupied the Capitol, during a news conference in Washington, U.S., January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks to reporters a day after supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump occupied the Capitol, during a news conference in Washington, U.S., January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott (REUTERS)
world news

Nancy Pelosi moves cautiously against Trump as Biden focuses on agenda

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 06:19 PM IST
Pelosi said she’s instructed the House Rules Committee to be ready to move forward with an impeachment case, but she stopped short of saying that would be brought for a vote.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has previously announced emergency help for the economy worth 280 billion pounds, including a massive job protection scheme.(Reuters)
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has previously announced emergency help for the economy worth 280 billion pounds, including a massive job protection scheme.(Reuters)
world news

UK's Rishi Sunak looking to delay tax rises

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 06:06 PM IST
Sunak has also rejected calls to extend a temporary cut to taxes on property purchases, known as stamp duty, that is due to expire at the end of March.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A picture taken on January 9, 2021, shows a cars crossing the Qatari side of the Abu Samrah border into Saudi Arabia following the opening of crossings between the two countries.(AFP)
A picture taken on January 9, 2021, shows a cars crossing the Qatari side of the Abu Samrah border into Saudi Arabia following the opening of crossings between the two countries.(AFP)
world news

First Qatari vehicles cross border into Saudi after Gulf detente

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 05:50 PM IST
So far no flights have resumed between Qatar and the four Arab states. Qatar Airways on Thursday began re-routing some of its flights through Saudi airspace.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan (Reuters)
Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan (Reuters)
world news

Chaos in Pak Senate over arrest of PDM workers

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 05:45 PM IST
"The opposition's movement was being taken as anti-state by the government, despite the fact that no opposition party had resorted to any illegal activity to move the PDM protest forward," said Sassui Palijo of Pakistan People's Party (PPP).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trump’s supporters shocked the world by storming the US Capitol complex(AP)
Trump’s supporters shocked the world by storming the US Capitol complex(AP)
world news

US Capitol Hill violence: Chicago police union head apologises for defending mob

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 06:03 PM IST
“I certainly would never justify any attacks on citizens, democracy or law enforcement,” John Catanzara wrote in a statement on Facebook.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An earthquake struck off the northeastern coast of Taiwan.(PTI)
An earthquake struck off the northeastern coast of Taiwan.(PTI)
world news

5.7 magnitude quake strikes Taiwan, no immediate reports of damage

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 05:31 PM IST
The quake, which briefly shook buildings in the capital, had a depth of 72.2 km (44.9 miles).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rescuers and volunteers take part in a search operation after an avalanche hit a ski resort in the Siberian city of Norilsk, Russia.(Reuters)
Rescuers and volunteers take part in a search operation after an avalanche hit a ski resort in the Siberian city of Norilsk, Russia.(Reuters)
world news

3 killed by avalanche at Siberian ski resort

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 05:14 PM IST
Russia's Investigative Committee has opened an investigation into an alleged breach of safety rules at the mountain ski resort.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This file photo taken over Tangerang on March 18, 2013 shows a Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-300, a similar model to the Indonesian airline's Boeing 737-500 operating as flight SJY182 that lost contact during a flight from Jakarta to Pontianak on January 9, 2021. (AP)
This file photo taken over Tangerang on March 18, 2013 shows a Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-300, a similar model to the Indonesian airline's Boeing 737-500 operating as flight SJY182 that lost contact during a flight from Jakarta to Pontianak on January 9, 2021. (AP)
world news

Indonesian Sriwijaya Air plane loses contact after taking off from Jakarta

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 04:42 PM IST
The aircraft is a 27-year-old Boeing 737-500, according to registration details included in the tracking data.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Donald Trump could become the first president in the history of the United States to be impeached twice.(AP)
US President Donald Trump could become the first president in the history of the United States to be impeached twice.(AP)
world news

Explained: How Trump could be impeached again within days

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 04:35 PM IST
While constitutional experts are divided on the possibility of Senate trial after president’s tenure ends, Trump could be barred from ever holding public office if the upper chamber convicts him on the article of impeachment pursued by the House.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Trace Together contact-tracing phone app(Bloomberg)
The Trace Together contact-tracing phone app(Bloomberg)
world news

Singapore to legislate on contact-trace data use for crimes

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 04:33 PM IST
Singapore’s government plans to create urgent legislation to formalize the use of virus contact-tracing data in investigations of serious crimes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kamala Harris has named her Chief of Staff, Domestic Policy Advisor and National Security Advisor -- an all-women team(AP)
Kamala Harris has named her Chief of Staff, Domestic Policy Advisor and National Security Advisor -- an all-women team(AP)
world news

Need to build back US economy better so that it lifts up everyone: Kamala Harris

By Harshit Sabarwal | PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 04:16 PM IST
Speaking to reporters in Wilmington, Delaware on Friday, Harris said that building back the economy means providing access to capital for small business owners, the economic engines of the neighbourhoods, so that they can create the jobs that are in the communities and help communities thrive.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Out on bail and facing a raft of criminal charges related to pro-government protests that broke out in 2019, the former lawmaker left Hong Kong for Denmark on November 30.(Reuters file photo)
Out on bail and facing a raft of criminal charges related to pro-government protests that broke out in 2019, the former lawmaker left Hong Kong for Denmark on November 30.(Reuters file photo)
world news

Hong Kong warns probe against those who help pro-democracy protesters escape

By Harshit Sabarwal | ANI, Hong Kong
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 04:03 PM IST
South China Morning Post citing Danish reports, reported that the government was also examining the possibility of extraditing politicians Uffe Elbaek and Katarina Ammitzboll, as they had helped Hui head to Denmark at the end of November.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP