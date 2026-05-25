A Look Back at When Cuba Was a Global Force to Reckon With

Cuba was at the center of a nuclear confrontation between the U.S. and the Soviet Union. Its bearded guerrilla fighters inspired 1960s student movements from Paris to Mexico City. And its intelligence services infiltrated America’s government agencies. Fidel Castro lights a cigar while Argentine revolutionary Ernesto ‘Che’ Guevara looks on in the early days of their guerrilla campaign in Cuba’s Sierra Maestra mountains.

Now, the island that challenged the U.S. for decades could be making its last stand, suffocated by economic mismanagement and increased pressure from the Trump administration.

Cuba’s Fidel Castro and his brother Raúl developed an outsize military that projected unprecedented geopolitical power by a Third World country at the height of the Cold War. Its security force is now a shell of its former self. But the memory of Cuba’s global military adventures helps inform the Trump administration’s view that it remains a threat to the U.S.