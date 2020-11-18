e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / A lost dog’s journey across the Canadian border and back

A lost dog’s journey across the Canadian border and back

Michaud posted a plea for help on Facebook, saying the dog had crossed the border.

world Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 07:17 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Associated Press | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Fort Kent (US)
Diamond, a German shepherd, escaped from her home in New Brunswick on Saturday and crossed a border bridge into Fort Kent, Maine.
Diamond, a German shepherd, escaped from her home in New Brunswick on Saturday and crossed a border bridge into Fort Kent, Maine.(Getty Images/iStockphoto/Representative Image)
         

A lost dog’s journey across the Canadian border and back was complicated by coronavirus restrictions limiting movement from a town on one side of the St John River to a Maine town on the other.

Diamond, a German shepherd, escaped from her home in New Brunswick on Saturday and crossed a border bridge into Fort Kent, Maine, where coronavirus restrictions prevented her caretakers from following, the Bangor Daily News reported.

The owner, Paryse Michaud, was at her daughter’s hockey tournament several hours away when she got the news that the 17-month-old shepherd had escaped from their home in Clair, New Brunswick. Michaud’s father was looking after the dog when she escaped, the newspaper reported.

Michaud posted a plea for help on Facebook, saying the dog had crossed the border.

Over the next six hours, Michaud received updates from people in Maine tracking the dog, the newspaper reported. A friend found the dog in a garage and coordinated with other friends on the Canadian side for a handoff.

Finally, Michaud got a text with a photo of the dog and Annik Sirois, a family friend, in a car on the Canadian side of the border.

Diamond was united with Michaud and her family on Sunday after being handed off at a border station, the newspaper reported.

tags
top news
First Saudi, now UAE is tightening the screws on Imran Khan government
First Saudi, now UAE is tightening the screws on Imran Khan government
Chinese Covid-19 vaccine also found safe, induces immune response
Chinese Covid-19 vaccine also found safe, induces immune response
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Bihar, bypolls: What ails the Congress today?
Bihar, bypolls: What ails the Congress today?
Random rapid tests for commuters going to Noida from Delhi
Random rapid tests for commuters going to Noida from Delhi
In a first, farmer sues traders under new law, gets dues
In a first, farmer sues traders under new law, gets dues
Delhi: Covid-19 testing capacity to be doubled to 120K, focus on RT-PCR tests
Delhi: Covid-19 testing capacity to be doubled to 120K, focus on RT-PCR tests
Delhi: Cops trace 1,440 missing kids since early August
Delhi: Cops trace 1,440 missing kids since early August
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBRICS summitCovid-19 vaccine updateCovid-19 casesUPSC CDS (I) 2021 Last Date

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In