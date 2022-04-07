A never-ending Ukraine war spells trouble for President Xi
New Delhi: Failure of President Vladimir Putin to capture Kyiv after Red Army’s 40-day long offensive into Ukraine is going to have domestic ramifications for not only the Russian strongman but also his “no limit” friend Chinese President Xi Jinping.
An expected short and decisive Russian victory has now turned into a quagmire for the Z Army with no sign of the war ending or victory for Moscow soon. This has not only upset the grand plans of President Putin but also upset the applecart of fellow life-long President Xi Jinping.
Just as a swift Russian victory in Ukraine would have worked in favour of China and the Communist ideology, a dragging bitter military contest with no clearcut war objective achieved must have upset the strongman in Beijing. The reasons are:
First, China is world’s foremost trader and a long war in Ukraine has upset the entire global trade with widespread ramifications---from shipping, land transport, aviation, ports to insurance to re-insurance.
Second, China has a weak energy security architecture and like India is dependent on imported hydrocarbons to fuel its economy. The rise in oil prices due to war and resultant global uncertainty will hit the Chinese economy hard. US, on the other hand, is not dependent to any other country for global energy needs and will be the long-term beneficiary of Ukraine war with NATO consolidation and sale of American hardware to European states.
Third, the fight put up by Ukraine with tactical and technological support of NATO will make China think twice over invading Taiwan. The message from Ukraine is clear. There will be an all-out military effort by US and its allies to repel any PLA invasion of Taiwan.
Fourth, the single biggest lesson of the Ukraine war till now is that the Russian hardware is dated in technology and is no match of western stand-off weapons like Stinger and Javelin shoulder fired missiles, armed drones and airborne surveillance. With China like India having Russian origin or Russian design platforms, Beijing must be concerned about its war making capabilities like India is. In fact, the joke going round the South Block corridors after the Ukraine offensive is that Russia giving weapons to Pakistan is not a bad idea given their rate of return.
Fifth, when President Xi Jinping took over the reins of China in 2012, in his first secret speech to his fellow communists he asked them to analyze the fall and break-up of Soviet Union and draw lessons from it. On the eve of Beijing winter Olympics this year, President Xi swore to friendship without limits with visiting Russian President Putin before he embarked on the disastrous Ukraine venture., A losing Russia is not good for communist autocrat regimes and has the potential to destabilize China itself.
While it is evident that the more the war drags on, it will make President Putin politically vulnerable by the day and more dependent on China for economic and military support. Increasing dependence of Russia on China will make life more difficult for New Delhi but a loss of face of Putin in Ukraine could raise questions on the life-long term of President Xi. Both President Putin and President Xi are life-long leaders till 2035 with the latter seeking third term as general secretary of Communist Party of China (CPC) later this fall.
The Russian autocrat is now more vulnerable to internal disturbances as the economy will take a massive hit due to war spending and public morale will plummet due to the inability of the Red Army to change the regime in Kyiv. In case the Ukraine war plays out in reverse and a regime change in Moscow takes place with a pro-west leader coming to power, then the tables will turn on China.
Congressman backs deeper India-US defence ties
A US congressman has said India and the United States agree on 'far' more things than the two disagree on, adding that containing the Chinese Communist Party and its aggression remains the top challenge in the Indo-Pacific and the two sides must have conversations about strengthening mutual defences. Claiming that India-US ties remain strong in the wake of Russia's invasion, US congressman Raja Krishnamoorthy — an elected representative from Illinois and a member of the house permanent select committee on intelligence — said that different countries have different opinions with regard to different subjects.
Ukraine war: US, UK slap fresh sanctions on Russia
The US and UK on Wednesday announced new sanctions targeting a combination of Russian institutions and elites in retaliation for “war crimes” in Ukraine. The European Union, separately, was considering a ban on coal imports from Russia in a bid to reduce its energy dependence and cut off a source of revenue for Moscow. The US treasury also prohibited Russia from making debt payments with funds subject to US jurisdiction.
US says ready to become India's reliable supplier, to counter Russia dependence
The United States reiterated its objection to New Delhi continuing business as usual with Russia and said that it has clearly conveyed to India that the US does not think India should accelerate imports of Russian energy and other commodities even as they are only importing about 1-2% of their oil. The US stands ready to support India in its any efforts to diversify its imports, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.
India to face significant cost if aligned with Russia: US
President Joe Biden's top economic adviser said the administration has warned India against aligning itself with Russia, and that US officials have been “disappointed” with some of New Delhi's reaction to the Ukraine invasion. The US has told India that the consequences of a “more explicit strategic alignment” with Moscow would be “significant and long-term,” he said. India's Ministry of External Affairs didn't respond to a message seeking comment sent after normal business hours.
Why US, EU targeted Putin's daughters Mariya, Katerina in new sanctions?
Amid mounting global accusations of Russian war crimes in Ukraine, the United States on Wednesday announced a new set of sanctions targeting President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters Mariya Putina (Vorontsova) and Katerina Tikhonova, and said it was toughening penalties against Russian banks. The penalties cut off all of Putin's close family members from the US financial system and freeze any assets they hold in the United States.
