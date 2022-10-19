Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / 'About 50' Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant staff in Russian detention: Ukraine agency

'About 50' Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant staff in Russian detention: Ukraine agency

world news
Published on Oct 19, 2022 03:35 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: "More than 150 people from the staff of the plant were captured" since the start of the Russian invasion in late February, Petro Kotin told

Russia-Ukraine War: Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has been held by the Russian forces for months, but operated by Ukrainian employees. (AP File)
AFP |

The head of Ukraine's state nuclear agency Energoatom said Wednesday that about 50 employees of the Moscow-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine were held in Russian captivity.

"More than 150 people from the staff of the plant were captured" since the start of the Russian invasion in late February, Petro Kotin told AFP, adding that "some of them were later released, but there are those whose fate is still unknown".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
russia russia ukraine crisis ukraine war
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP