'Absolutely unfair' to be accused of not providing earthquake aid: EU to Syria

Published on Feb 12, 2023 11:27 AM IST

Syria earthquake: The head of the EU delegation Dan Stoenescu said that we have constantly been providing aid for over a decade and we are doing so much more even during the earthquake crisis.

Rescue workers continue the search for victims of the earthquake in Syria.(AP)
Reuters | | Posted by Shobhit Gupta

The European Union's envoy to Syria said early on Sunday that it was not fair to accuse the group of failing to provide enough help to Syrians following the devastating earthquake that hit swathes of Syria and Turkey last week.

"It is absolutely unfair to be accused of not providing aid, when actually we have constantly been doing exactly that for over a decade and we are doing so much more even during the earthquake crisis," the head of the EU delegation Dan Stoenescu told Reuters in written comments.

