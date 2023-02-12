Turkey-Syria Earthquake LIVE updates: Death toll surpasses 28,000-mark

The death toll across Turkey and Syria following a massive earthquake reached 28,192. Turkey's death toll climbed to 24,617, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said while in Syria, the total number of confirmed deaths stands at 3,575, including 2,167 in rebel-held areas in the northwest, according to the White Helmets civil defence group.

An additional 1,408 deaths have been recorded in government-controlled territories, according to Syrian state media reported citing the country's health ministry.

An Indian national missing since the earthquake in Turkey on February 6 was found dead under the debris of a hotel in Malatya, the Indian Embassy in Turkey informed.

