Home / World News / Turkey-Syria Earthquake LIVE updates: Death toll surpasses 28,000-mark
Live

Turkey-Syria Earthquake LIVE updates: Death toll surpasses 28,000-mark

world news
Updated on Feb 12, 2023 09:56 AM IST

Turkey-Syria Earthquake LIVE updates: An Indian national missing since the earthquake in Turkey on February 6 was found dead under the debris of a hotel in Malatya.

Turkey-Syria Earthquake LIVE updates: Members of a rescue team work on the site of a collapsed building, as the search for survivors continues, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Iskenderun, Turkey.
Turkey-Syria Earthquake LIVE updates: Members of a rescue team work on the site of a collapsed building, as the search for survivors continues, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Iskenderun, Turkey.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni
OPEN APP

The death toll across Turkey and Syria following a massive earthquake reached 28,192. Turkey's death toll climbed to 24,617, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said while in Syria, the total number of confirmed deaths stands at 3,575, including 2,167 in rebel-held areas in the northwest, according to the White Helmets civil defence group.

An additional 1,408 deaths have been recorded in government-controlled territories, according to Syrian state media reported citing the country's health ministry.

An Indian national missing since the earthquake in Turkey on February 6 was found dead under the debris of a hotel in Malatya, the Indian Embassy in Turkey informed.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 12, 2023 09:55 AM IST

    7th Operation Dost flight reaches earthquake-hit Syria with over 23 tons of relief material

    The seventh Operation Dost flight reached earthquake-hit Syria on Sunday with over 23 tons of relief material which was received by Deputy Minister of Local Administration & Environment Moutaz Douaji at Damascus airport.

    "7th #OperationDost flight reached Syria with over 23 tons of relief material, including gensets, solar lamps, emergency & critical care medicines, & disaster relief consumables. Received at Damascus airport by Deputy Minister of Local Administration and Environment Moutaz Douaji," tweeted Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

  • Feb 12, 2023 09:17 AM IST

    Armenia-Turkey reopen border gate for 1st time in 3 decades for quake aid

    Turkey and Armenia opened their border gate for the first time in 30 years for the passage of humanitarian aid for the victims affected by the devastating earthquakes that hit the former, Anadolu Agency reported.

  • Feb 12, 2023 08:41 AM IST

    Rescue operations in Turkey and Syria

    Security concerns led some aid operations to be suspended, and dozens of people have been arrested for looting or trying to defraud victims in the aftermath of the quake in Turkey, according to state media.

  • Feb 12, 2023 08:19 AM IST

    Turkey-Syria earthquake death toll to top 50,000: UN relief chief dire estimate

    The death toll from the massive earthquake in Turkey and Syria will "double or more" from its current level of 28,000, UN relief chief Martin Griffiths told Sky News. Arriving in Turkey's southern city of Kahramanmaras, the epicentre of the first earthquake, Martin Griffiths said, "I think it is difficult to estimate precisely as we need to get under the rubble but I'm sure it will double or more."

  • Feb 12, 2023 08:07 AM IST

    Turkey quake: Teen takes this extreme step to survive under rubble for 94 hours

    A teenager pulled from the rubble days after the massive earthquakes jolted Turkey said he was forced to drink his own urine to survive, reported ABC news. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
turkey earthquake

Ukraine war: Are pregnant Russian women going to this country for citizenship?

world news
Published on Feb 12, 2023 09:17 AM IST

Argentina: The official said that many of the women were not given entry earlier but were later on allowed to enter the country.

Russian pregnant women have been flocking to Argentina.(Representational)
Russian pregnant women have been flocking to Argentina.(Representational)
ByMallika Soni
Close Story

NATO to extend Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's term to April 2024: Report

world news
Updated on Feb 12, 2023 08:56 AM IST

Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg: Stoltenberg, an economist by training and a former leader of Norway's Labour Party, had his original NATO term extended last year.

Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is seen. (Reuters)
Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is seen. (Reuters)
Reuters |
Close Story

'Radar anomaly' detected over Montana hours after Canada downing: US military

world news
Published on Feb 12, 2023 08:54 AM IST

North American air defense "detected a radar anomaly and sent fighter aircraft to investigate.

A US Air Force installation surrounded by farmland in central Montana.(AP)
A US Air Force installation surrounded by farmland in central Montana.(AP)
AFP |
Close Story

Turkey-Syria earthquake deaths to top 50,000: UN relief chief's dire prediction

world news
Updated on Feb 12, 2023 08:21 AM IST

Turkey-Syria Earthquake: Martin Griffiths said, "I think it is difficult to estimate precisely as we need to get under the rubble but I'm sure it will double or more."

Turkey-Syria Earthquake: A man reacts next to rescuers in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Hatay, Turkey.(Reuters)
Turkey-Syria Earthquake: A man reacts next to rescuers in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Hatay, Turkey.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni
Close Story

Turkey-Syria Earthquake LIVE updates: Death toll surpasses 28,000-mark

world news
Updated on Feb 12, 2023 09:17 AM IST

Turkey-Syria Earthquake LIVE updates: An Indian national missing since the earthquake in Turkey on February 6 was found dead under the debris of a hotel in Malatya.

Turkey-Syria Earthquake LIVE updates: Members of a rescue team work on the site of a collapsed building, as the search for survivors continues, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Iskenderun, Turkey.(Reuters)
Turkey-Syria Earthquake LIVE updates: Members of a rescue team work on the site of a collapsed building, as the search for survivors continues, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Iskenderun, Turkey.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

As Iran marks revolution anniversary, hackers interrupt state TV coverage

world news
Published on Feb 12, 2023 07:42 AM IST

The Islamic Republic marked the 44th anniversary of the Iranian revolution on Saturday with state-organised rallies, as anti-government hackers briefly interrupted a televised speech by President Ebrahim Raisi.

Iranian demonstrators carry posters of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and their national flag during the annual rally commemorating Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution, in Tehran, Iran(AP)
Iranian demonstrators carry posters of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and their national flag during the annual rally commemorating Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution, in Tehran, Iran(AP)
Reuters |
Close Story

Former Brazilian President Bolsonaro intends to return home in coming weeks

world news
Published on Feb 12, 2023 07:35 AM IST

The far-right politician has been in the US since arriving in Orlando, Florida, on Dec. 31, the eve of the inauguration of his leftist rival, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, as Brazil's current president.

Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro(Reuters)
Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro(Reuters)
AP | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
Close Story

‘Oh my goodness’: Kate Middleton may have done this to annoy Meghan Markle

world news
Published on Feb 12, 2023 07:07 AM IST

Kate Middleton: Even in the Netflix documentary ‘Harry and Meghan’, Meghan Markle said that Kate Middleton struggled to relax around her.

Kate Middleton: Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (C) receives flowers as she leaves after visiting the Dracaena Centre in Falmouth, Cornwall.(AFP)
Kate Middleton: Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (C) receives flowers as she leaves after visiting the Dracaena Centre in Falmouth, Cornwall.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni
Close Story

‘You misspoke’: Vladimir Putin chides official who said Russia not best country

world news
Updated on Feb 12, 2023 07:41 AM IST

Vladimir Putin: The video was shared by Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin News: Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen.(Reuters)
Vladimir Putin News: Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni
Close Story

Chinese woman ‘buys’ uninhabited Japan island, triggering alarm: Report

world news
Published on Feb 12, 2023 06:37 AM IST

Okinawa Island: The island is located north of the Okinawa main island and a part of it is also owned by a Tokyo-based consulting firm, the report said.

Okinawa Island: Okinawa island is seen.
Okinawa Island: Okinawa island is seen.
ByMallika Soni
Close Story

Ukraine holds defence along frontline in Donetsk region as battle rages

world news
Published on Feb 12, 2023 06:24 AM IST

Ukraine's commander-in-chief of Armed Forces, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, said Russia carries out some 50 attacks daily in Donetsk, a region in Ukraine's southeast that Moscow has been trying to occupy fully.

A Ukrainian serviceman attends a joint drills of armed forces, national guard and Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) near the border with Belarus on Saturday.(Reuters)
A Ukrainian serviceman attends a joint drills of armed forces, national guard and Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) near the border with Belarus on Saturday.(Reuters)
Reuters | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
Close Story

‘Drive to clean up govt would continue’: Zelensky as he sacks top official

world news
Published on Feb 12, 2023 06:23 AM IST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday issued a decree sacking a senior security figure and said separately that his drive to clean up the government would continue.

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky(AFP)
Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky(AFP)
Reuters |
Close Story

‘Unidentified’ object shot down over Canada with US help: Top points

world news
Updated on Feb 12, 2023 09:19 AM IST

Canada Mystery ‘Object’: Canada's prime minister Justin Trudeau that said he ordered the takedown of the object, tweeting, "Canadian and US aircraft were scrambled, and a US F-22 successfully fired at the object.

Canada Mystery ‘Object’: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is seen. (AP)
Canada Mystery ‘Object’: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is seen. (AP)
ByMallika Soni
Close Story

Germany to issue 3-month emergency visas to Turkey, Syria earthquake victims

world news
Published on Feb 12, 2023 05:42 AM IST

Germany will grant three-month visas to Turkish and Syrian earthquake victims with family in the country, the interior minister said on Saturday.

Rescuers pull out a woman from a collapsed building on Thursday, 87 hours after the earthquake in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey, (AP)
Rescuers pull out a woman from a collapsed building on Thursday, 87 hours after the earthquake in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey, (AP)
AFP |
Close Story

'Unidentified object' shot down over Canada, says Trudeau

world news
Updated on Feb 12, 2023 04:15 AM IST

The operation came one week after US forces downed an alleged Chinese spy balloon that had sparked a fresh diplomatic rift with Beijing.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (REUTERS)
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (REUTERS)
AFP |
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out