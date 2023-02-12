Turkey-Syria Earthquake LIVE updates: Death toll surpasses 28,000-mark
Feb 12, 2023 09:55 AM IST
7th Operation Dost flight reaches earthquake-hit Syria with over 23 tons of relief material
The seventh Operation Dost flight reached earthquake-hit Syria on Sunday with over 23 tons of relief material which was received by Deputy Minister of Local Administration & Environment Moutaz Douaji at Damascus airport.
"7th #OperationDost flight reached Syria with over 23 tons of relief material, including gensets, solar lamps, emergency & critical care medicines, & disaster relief consumables. Received at Damascus airport by Deputy Minister of Local Administration and Environment Moutaz Douaji," tweeted Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.
Feb 12, 2023 09:17 AM IST
Armenia-Turkey reopen border gate for 1st time in 3 decades for quake aid
Turkey and Armenia opened their border gate for the first time in 30 years for the passage of humanitarian aid for the victims affected by the devastating earthquakes that hit the former, Anadolu Agency reported.
Feb 12, 2023 08:41 AM IST
Rescue operations in Turkey and Syria
Security concerns led some aid operations to be suspended, and dozens of people have been arrested for looting or trying to defraud victims in the aftermath of the quake in Turkey, according to state media.
Feb 12, 2023 08:19 AM IST
Turkey-Syria earthquake death toll to top 50,000: UN relief chief dire estimate
The death toll from the massive earthquake in Turkey and Syria will "double or more" from its current level of 28,000, UN relief chief Martin Griffiths told Sky News. Arriving in Turkey's southern city of Kahramanmaras, the epicentre of the first earthquake, Martin Griffiths said, "I think it is difficult to estimate precisely as we need to get under the rubble but I'm sure it will double or more."
Feb 12, 2023 08:07 AM IST
Turkey quake: Teen takes this extreme step to survive under rubble for 94 hours
A teenager pulled from the rubble days after the massive earthquakes jolted Turkey said he was forced to drink his own urine to survive, reported ABC news.