Home / World News / 'Absolutely unfair' to be accused of not providing earthquake aid: EU to Syria

'Absolutely unfair' to be accused of not providing earthquake aid: EU to Syria

world news
Published on Feb 12, 2023 11:27 AM IST

Syria earthquake: The head of the EU delegation Dan Stoenescu said that we have constantly been providing aid for over a decade and we are doing so much more even during the earthquake crisis.

Rescue workers continue the search for victims of the earthquake in Syria.(AP)
Rescue workers continue the search for victims of the earthquake in Syria.(AP)
Reuters | | Posted by Shobhit Gupta

The European Union's envoy to Syria said early on Sunday that it was not fair to accuse the group of failing to provide enough help to Syrians following the devastating earthquake that hit swathes of Syria and Turkey last week.

Turkey, Syria earthquake live updates

"It is absolutely unfair to be accused of not providing aid, when actually we have constantly been doing exactly that for over a decade and we are doing so much more even during the earthquake crisis," the head of the EU delegation Dan Stoenescu told Reuters in written comments.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
syria‬ european commission earthquake + 1 more
syria‬ european commission earthquake
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out