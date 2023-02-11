Turkey quake: Teen takes this extreme step to survive under rubble for 94 hours

A teenager pulled from the rubble days after the massive earthquakes jolted Turkey said he was forced to drink his own urine to survive, reported ABC news.

Adnan Muhammet Korkut, a 17-year-old boy, was trapped under the rubble for around 94 hours. While speaking to the news outlet via FaceTime from a hospital in Gaziantep, Korkut said he was asleep in his family's home when everything suddenly started to move and fall apart and subsequently "got into the fetal position."

He further said that he drank his own urine and ate his family’s flowers to survive. "I set the alarm on my phone for every 25 minutes so I wouldn’t go to sleep. After two days, the battery went dead", Korkut said.

As the rescue operation was going on, Korkut said, "I was hearing voices, but was worried they couldn’t hear me. I was afraid that I might get crushed during the rescue efforts. Thank you to the people who came and saved me", the report added.

Many stories of the victims and survivors are making the headlines and garnering the netizens' attention towards the horrible situation in the earthquake-struck region.

A toddler on Thursday was rescued after 79 hours from the rubble of a building that collapsed in Turkey's southern city of Antakya. Footage from Turkey's Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) also showed how rescue workers looked into a narrow opening in the debris and pulled out the two-year-old.

The devastating earthquakes have claimed over 24,000 lives and left over 80,000 injured in Turkey and Syria. Rescue efforts are going round-the-clock, but the weather is making it harder for the survivors.

The first major earthquake of magnitude hit central Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday. Turkey saw two more earthquakes on the same day of 7.6 and 6.0 magnitudes. On Tuesday, two other earthquakes hit the country of magnitude earthquakes hit the country of magnitudes 5.5 and 5.4.