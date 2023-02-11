'Sending love': Turkish Ambassador shares heartfelt note from Indians who donated 100 blankets

Turkish Ambassador to India Firat Sunel shared a post on Twitter on Thursday thanking a group of Indian citizens who donated 100 blankets for the victims of the Turkey earthquakes.

He shared a picture of a letter which started with a message, “Sending love from India”. It adds, "Our regards to all Turkish people. Just two days ago, we all are very worried about the loss of life and property in the natural calamity in Turkey, we all Indians are standing with Turkey in their grief in this hour of trouble. God bless Turkey and give it courage to deal with this trouble." The letter is signed by Kuldeep, Amarjeet, Sukhdev and Gaurav.

“Sometimes the meaning of words is much deeper than their meaning in dictionary like in this letter attached by an Indian family to one of the blanket donations #VasudhaivaKutumbakam,” read the Turkish ambassador's post caption.

Since being shared, it has garnered over 1.12 lakh views and over two thousand five hundred likes.

The netizens widely appreciated the noble work and flocked to the comment section with heartfelt wishes for the survivors. A user wrote, "Sincerest thanks and love for Turkish people. Wish quicker recovery from this disaster". "We all #Indians are praying for our brethren in #Turkiye and #Syria. May God shower blessings on both the #Dost countries", another user commented.

India launched Operation Dost to extend assistance to Turkey and Syria to aid the victims after massive earthquakes killed over 24,000 people and left over 80,000 injured. So far, India has sent medical supplies, medics and search-and-rescue teams to dig through the rubble and find survivors.

Several other countries, including the US, China, Britain, and the European Union, including US, China, Britain, European Union have mobilised rapidly to send aid and rescue workers to Turkey.

The first major earthquake hit central Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale. Turkey saw two more earthquakes on the same day of 7.6 and 6.0 magnitudes. On Tuesday, two other earthquakes hit the country of magnitude earthquakes hit the country of magnitudes 5.5 and 5.4.