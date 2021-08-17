Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Afghan crisis: Satellite images reveal the chaos at Kabul airport

Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 17, 2021 12:31 PM IST
Hundreds of people gather near a US Air Force C-17 transport plane at a perimeter at the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.(AP)

The situation in Afghanistan has been worsening since the Taliban took complete control of the war-torn country on Sunday. Maxar Technologies recently shared satellite images from Hamid Karzai International Airport in the capital city of Kabul, which showed the desperation of Afghan nationals to flee from their home country.

As international governments started airlifting their officials, thousands of people thronged the Kabul airport to break free from the Islamist hardline organisation's rule. Amid the chaos, two armed men at the airport were killed by US soldiers, a Pentagon official said.

On Monday, visuals showed that some desperate Afghan nationals held on to a US military aircraft and plunged to their deaths as it took off. At least three people fell off when the aircraft was mid-air and landed straight onto the rooftops of houses and lost their lives. American military officials, on the condition of anonymity, told the Associated Press that seven people have died at the Kabul airport incident so far.

Traffic jam and crowds seen near the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan's Kabul on August 16,2021. (Maxar technologies via Reuters)
Scores of people assemble at the Kabul airport on August 16, 2021 in their bid to escape from the Taliban, which has taken control of Afghanistan (Maxar Techonologies via Reuters)
An overview of the Kabul airport as thousands of people converged on the tarmac and airport runway. (Maxar Technologies via Reuters)
Topics
taliban regime afghanistan joe biden
