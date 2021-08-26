Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Afghan girl, born on US military plane fleeing Taliban regime, named 'Reach'
world news

Afghan girl, born on US military plane fleeing Taliban regime, named 'Reach'

The code name for the plane that brought the Afghan family to safety was Reach 828 -- and that's how the parents decided to name the child, said General Tod Wolters, the head of US European Command.
AFP |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 08:44 AM IST
Medical support personnel from the 86th Medical Group help an Afghan mother and family off a U.S. Air Force C-17, call sign Reach 828, moments after she delivered a child aboard the aircraft upon landing at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 21, 2021. (US Air Force photo)

An Afghan girl born aboard a US military plane as her family was fleeing Taliban rule was named Reach after the aircraft's code name, US military officials said Wednesday.

The baby's mother went into labor on Saturday while being flown to a US military base in Germany. As soon as the plane landed, military medics helped the woman deliver her baby in the cargo hold of the plane. The mother and child were then taken to a nearby hospital.

Each US Air Force aircraft has a code name to communicate with other aircraft and control towers, and the code for C-17 cargo planes is usually "Reach" followed by a number.

The code name for the plane that brought the Afghan family to safety was Reach 828 -- and that's how the parents decided to name the child, said General Tod Wolters, the head of US European Command.

Reach and her parents are headed to the United States along with other Afghan refugees, Wolters said.

Of the 7,000 people evacuated from Kabul who had passed through US bases in Europe since August 20, only 100 required medical care.

Of those 100 people, 25 have been admitted to a local hospital and 12 have already been discharged. Two other babies were born after their mothers landed at the Ramstein base, Wolters said.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
afghanistan united states of america taliban regime taliban conflict in afghanistan
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny calls prison time akin to Chinese labour camps

Covid-19 origin probe 'stalled', window of opportunity closing fast: WHO experts

Internal UN document says Taliban threatened, beat Afghan staff, looted offices

US says 1,500 Americans may be awaiting evacuation from Afghanistan
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Narendra Modi
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Porn racket case
Bigg Boss OTT
India vs England 3rd Test Live Streaming
Narayan Rane
TS EAMCET Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP