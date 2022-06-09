Afghan model, YouTuber arrested by Taliban for 'insulting' Islam and Quran

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Post the arrest, Amnesty International urged the Taliban to “immediately and unconditionally” release Haqiqi and his colleagues.
FILE - Ajmal Haqiqi, right, watches as Mahal Wak, center, practices modeling, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 3, 2017. The Taliban have detained a famous Afghan fashion model along with three colleagues, including Haqiqi, accusing them of disrespecting Islam and the Holy Quran. (AP)
Published on Jun 09, 2022 09:26 AM IST
Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

The Taliban have arrested an Afghan model, along with other three people for allegedly “disrespecting” Islam and the Quran, as per videos released by Afghanistan's new rulers, reported news agency AP. The well-known model, identified as Ajmal Haqiqi who is known for his fashion shows, modelling events, and YouTube videos, had reportedly appeared handcuffed in a light brown jail uniform - in the videos released by the Taliban.

As per reports, in a video clip, the model was seen laughing as his colleague Ghulam Sakhi — who is known to have a speech impediment that he uses for humour — recited the verses of the Quran in Arabic in a comical tone.

Upon this, the Taliban arrested Haqiqi and his colleagues as “no one is allowed to insult Quranic verses or sayings of the Prophet Muhammad”.

Post the arrest, Amnesty International urged the Taliban to “immediately and unconditionally” release Haqiqi and his colleagues. In a statement, Amnesty reportedly said that by detaining “Haqiqi and his colleagues and coercing them into apologizing", the Taliban have “undertaken a blatant attack on the right to freedom of expression.”

Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan last year in August, they have imposed several strict measures - particularly curbing the rights of women and minorities.

Last month, Afghanistan's Taliban rulers ordered all the female presenters on TV channels to cover their faces on air. The statement called the order “final and non-negotiable". Several female anchors and presenters had then posted their photos on social media showing them with their faces covered with face masks during presenting programs. Prior to this, the Taliban had implemented a ‘gender segregation' plan in the western Herat province - where men and women are not allowed to sit together in restaurants, even if they are husband and wife.

(With inputs from AP)

