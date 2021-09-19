Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Afghan Taliban flags hoisted in Islamabad seminary, police registers case
world news

Afghan Taliban flags hoisted in Islamabad seminary, police registers case

Aziz, his students and fellow collaborators were booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and different sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).
Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 08:05 PM IST
Supporters of radical cleric Maulana Abdul Aziz seen gathered at the rooftop in Jamia Hafsa. Miscreants inside the seminary along with Aziz hoisted the Taliban flag at Jamia Hafsa. (Twitter/fatimak2246)

Maulana Abdul Aziz, an infamous radical cleric, on Sunday hoisted Afghan Taliban flags at a seminary in Islamabad on Sunday, news agency PTI reported citing Pakistan news outlet Dawn. Pakistan police registered a case against Aziz, who also runs the women’s seminary known as Jamia Hafsa, and cordoned off the area with an anti-riot unit.

The Islamabad police spotted Afghan Taliban flags on Jamia Hafsa’s rooftops and received open threats from Aziz himself. Aziz, his students and fellow collaborators were booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and different sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Islamabad police faced taunts, threats

The Islamabad police personnel who reached the spot faced warnings from Aziz, who also allegedly brandished weapons at them. The people inside Jamia Hafsa invoked the name of Taliban and said the law enforcement personnel will face dire consequences for their intervention.

Seminary students and teachers also taunted the police and led to tensions in the area. This is the third time since August that Afghan Taliban flags were hoisted in the seminary. The Islamabad deputy commissioner after removing the flags shared an update on Twitter. The law enforcement officials took action after residents were terrorized after the flags were hoisted once more.

RELATED STORIES

Aziz took advantage legal loophole

Islamabad deputy commissioner also said that Abdul Aziz took help of legal lacunae as Pakistan does not criminalise hoisting of any flag because of which no law addresses the issue or under which legal action can be taken.

Aziz, infamous for his role in the Lal Masjid case, where he threatened to overthrow the Pakistan government and impose Sharia law in the nation. The Pakistan government led by then president Pervez Musharraf ordered the Pakistan Special Forces to storm the establishment which led to the death of more than 100 people and fundamentalist cleric Abdul Rashid Ghazi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
operation sunrise abdul aziz taliban
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

US trade official called RBI’s ban on Mastercard ‘draconian’: Reports

Explosion targeting Taliban in Jalalabad for 2nd day in row; hints at infighting

Submarine deal row: Macron-Biden to hold call ‘in next few days’

Finland reports first case of ‘Mu’ variant of Covid-19, now in 40 countries
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP