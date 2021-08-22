Afghan baby born on US military aircraft in Germany

The US Air Force announced on Sunday that an Afghan woman gave birth to a girl aboard one of its aircraft that was operating as an evacuation flight to Germany. The baby was born after the flight arrived at its destination, it added.

The details of the incident were shared on the official Twitter handle of the US Air Mobility Command, a major command (MAJCOM) of the US Air Force. “Medical support personnel from the 86th Medical Group help an Afghan mother and family off a US Air Force C-17, moments after she delivered a child aboard the aircraft, upon landing at the Ramstein Air Base, Germany,” the Air Mobility Command tweeted.

It added that the woman went into labour while onboard the flight, which, it said, took off from an intermediate staging base in the Middle East. “The aircraft commander decided to descend in altitude to increase the air pressure in the aircraft, which helped stabilise and save the mother’s life,” the Air Mobility Command stated further.

“Upon landing, Airmen from the 86th MDG came aboard and delivered the child in the cargo bay of the aircraft. The baby girl and her mother were transported to a nearby medical facility and are in good condition,” it concluded.

Footage and pictures released by the US military showed the woman being stretchered off the plane upon landing at its destination. The United States, which has several bases in Germany, has been granted permission by the German government to transfer some of the evacuees to the country. Around 1150 evacuees were brought to the Ramstein base alone on Saturday. They are expected to be moved to the US “within days.”

The evacuations by world governments of their citizens, as well as Afghan nationals, from Afghanistan, come in the backdrop of the return to power of the Taliban regime in the country. The Islamist movement seized power in the war-torn nation on August 15 by capturing its capital Kabul. The regime first ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001 after which it was driven away by the US-led forces who arrived here after the 9/11 attacks. However, in April this year, US president Joe Biden announced he will recall all American troops from Afghanistan by August 31. This paved the way for the Taliban to once again seize power in Afghanistan.

