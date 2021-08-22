Afghanistan crisis: At least 20 deaths in and around Kabul airport in past week, says NATO official

An official of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) said on Sunday “at least 20” people have lost their lives in the past seven days in and around the Kabul airport during evacuation efforts following the Taliban regime seizing power in Afghanistan on August 15, according to Reuters. Fearing persecution at the hands of the insurgents, Afghans have swamped Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport in a bid to leave their country.

Also Read | Desperate Afghan women throw babies over razor wire at Kabul airport compound

“The crisis outside the Kabul airport in unfortunate. Our focus is to evacuate all foreign nationals from the city as soon as we can. Our forces are keeping a safe distance from the outer areas of the airport to prevent any possible clashes with the Taliban,” the official, who chose to remain anonymous, further said.

While the airport itself is relatively secure, given that it is being guarded by American troops, roads leading up to it are manned by fighters of the extremist group. The Islamist movement has, however, slammed the United States for the chaos. “America, with all its powers and facilities, has failed to restore order at the airport. While there is peace and calm all over the country, there is chaos only at the Kabul airport,” Amir Khan Mutaqi, a Taliban official, told AFP.

Also Read | Taliban blame US for Kabul airport chaos as Afghans race to flee

Earlier in the day, the British defence ministry said in a statement at least seven Afghans have been killed near the international airport.

Also Read | 7 Afghans killed in chaos at Kabul airport, says British military

The desperation among the Afghans to leave their homeland is evident from several visuals that have emerged from the airport in the wake of the Taliban’s return to power. In one of the videos, some Afghan men are seen clinging to an aircraft of the US Air Force that is taking off; later, they are seen plunging to their death from mid-air.





This is for the second time when the Taliban is in power in Afghanistan. It previously ruled the war-torn nation for five years, beginning 1996. In 2001, it was defeated by US-led troops who arrived here after the 9/11 attacks. However, in April this year, US president Joe Biden said he will recall all American troops in Afghanistan by August 31. This paved the way for the Taliban to advance towards Kabul, and conquer it eventually.