Afghanistan: 4 civilians, including 2 women, killed in Taliban mortar attack
world news

Afghanistan: 4 civilians, including 2 women, killed in Taliban mortar attack

The Kapsia province has witnessed heavy clashes between Taliban terrorists and Afghanistan forces.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 01:08 PM IST
As the Taliban capture district after district, the fall of Kabul looks imminent. (AFP)

Four Afghan civilians, including two women, were killed in a mortar shell firing by Taliban terrorists in Afghanistan's eastern province of Kapsia, local police confirmed.

"The incident occurred late on Saturday in Nijrab district. The family household was damaged, and the wounded was shifted to a district hospital," provincial police spokesman Abdul Shaeq Shurash told Xinhua.

The province has witnessed heavy clashes between Taliban terrorists and Afghanistan forces.

Violence has escalated in Afghanistan in recent weeks as the Taliban have intensified their offensive against civilians, Afghan defense, and security forces.

This comes in wake of foreign troop's drawdown from the war-torn country.

Over the last few weeks, the Taliban captured several districts in Afghanistan including Takhar, the country's northeastern province.

The Taliban seized over 193 district centers and 19 border districts, according to the Afghan foreign ministry.'

The Taliban have also taken control of 10 border crossing points across the country in Takhar, Kunduz, Badakhshan, Herat, and Farah provinces leading to the complete shutdown of cross-border movements and trade in these areas.

