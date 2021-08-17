Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Afghanistan's first VP Amrullah Saleh declares himself caretaker president

Citing the provisions of the Constitution of Afghanistan, Saleh said that the first vice president automatically becomes the caretaker president in the event of the president’s absence, escape or resignation.
Afghanistan’s first vice president Amrullah Saleh on Tuesday added a new twist to the ongoing crisis, claiming he is now the caretaker president after Ashraf Ghani fled the war-torn country. Citing the provisions of the Constitution of Afghanistan, Saleh said that the first vice president automatically becomes the caretaker president in the event of the president’s absence, escape or resignation.

“Clarity: As per d constitution of Afg, in absence, escape, resignation or death of the President the FVP becomes the caretaker President. I am currently inside my country & am the legitimate care taker President. Am reaching out to all leaders to secure their support & consensus,” tweeted Saleh.

Saleh has not accepted the takeover by the Taliban, saying he will never be under "one ceiling" with the Islamist fundamentalists. On Sunday, Ashraf's Ghani former deputy said he'll never betray the "soul" and "legacy of my hero Ahmad Shah Masoud", the late Afghan politician and military commander who fought against the Soviet occupation between 1979 and 1989.

Earlier today, Saleh called on anti-Taliban groups to join the "resistance", saying they have not lost spirit unlike the United States and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato).

"It is futile to argue with@POTUS on Afg now. Let him digest it. We d Afgs must prove tht Afgh isn't Vietnam & the Talibs aren't even remotely like Vietcong. Unlike US/NATO we hvn't lost spirit & see enormous oprtnities ahead. Useless caveats are finished. JOIN THE RESISTANCE," he tweeted.

